Atlas HXM Named A Star Performer In Everest Group's Employer Of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

The Everest Group Star Performer Logo for Atlas HXM

The Everest Group Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

Also positioned as a Leader for the fifth consecutive year, with Star Performer status recognizing top-quartile year-over-year improvement.

- Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest GroupCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Atlas HXM, a global Employer of Record (EOR) and Agent of Record (AOR) provider, has been named a Star Performer in Everest Group's Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK MatrixAssessment 2026. Atlas HXM was also positioned as a Leader in the assessment - the fifth consecutive year it has earned Leader status.The Star Performer designation reflects Atlas HXM's progress over the past year. Everest Group awards this to providers with the most top-quartile year-over-year improvements on the PEAK Matrix, including at least one in both market impact and vision and capability. The 2026 assessment featured 29 EOR providers.“Atlas HXM has built a strong services-led EOR offering, supported by its extensive owned-entity network, local HR and compliance expertise, and end-to-end employee lifecycle capabilities. Its HXM platform, broader workforce services, and high-touch support further strengthen its value proposition, reinforcing its positioning as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK MatrixAssessment 2026,” said Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group.Everest Group's assessment highlighted:A direct-entity model with local compliance depth: Atlas HXM operates in 160+ countries, combining local HR and compliance expertise with governed country intelligence to support complex, regulated, and emerging markets.Integrated multi-country payroll: Payroll administration is built into the EOR offering, with consolidated visibility of payroll runs, benefits, and compliance activity in the Atlas HXM platform.Contextual AI-led guidance: New AI products in the Atlas HXM platform provide contextual workforce guidance, proactively surfacing risks and actions using proprietary, human-validated data.Reporting and connectivity for workforce planning. Customizable reports, dashboards, Power BI integration, salary insights, and EOR cost calculators, alongside extensive integration capabilities through connectors and APIs.High-touch support. Buyers highlighted the support model alongside Atlas HXM's clear communication and international employment expertise, which simplify administration and help them manage global compliance cost-effectively.“Being named a Star Performer by Everest Group means a great deal to us because it reflects how much we have invested in and focused on innovation.” said Rebecca Croucher, Chief Growth Officer at Atlas HXM.“A fifth consecutive year as a Leader is the foundation that our clients expect us to keep building on. They need their people hired, paid, and supported correctly in every country they enter. That's why we keep investing in what they tell us matters most: real people who know the local rules, AI features built on that wealth of hard-earned knowledge, and compliance designed into every step. With Agent of Record (AOR) added to our platform in 2026, we're bringing the same discipline that makes us a leader in the EOR space to how companies engage independent contractors, allowing us to cover more of the global workforce.”Atlas HXM recently extended its compliance expertise to independent contractors with the launch of Agent of Record (AOR). AOR provides contractor engagement capabilities: worker classification guidance, compliant onboarding, contractor payment facilitation, and ongoing compliance support. Clients keep their direct contract with each contractor, and Atlas HXM acts as their authorized agent. When a contractor should become an employee, Atlas HXM flags the employment need and a specialist guides the move to EOR, so clients don't have to start over.About Atlas HXMAtlas HXM is the global workforce platform built on compliance. We help companies determine how each member of their team should be engaged - using real workforce intelligence - and then execute on a global scale with accountability built in. Our direct Employer of Record (EOR), Agent of Record (AOR), payroll, and compliance capabilities are delivered through more than a decade of practitioner-led compliance expertise.Guided by our“For People, by People” principle, Atlas HXM builds Human Experience Management (HXM) into every decision, so global workforces are not only compliant, but fully supported.About Everest GroupEverest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrixassessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrixto gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at .

Lisa Spathis

Atlas HXM

+1 847-970-0006

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Atlas HXM Named a Star Performer in Everest Group's Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 News Provided By Atlas HXM November 02, 2026, 12:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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