Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Marks 70th Anniversary: Deepening International Cooperation to Bring TCM Education to the World

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On October 30th, a grand ceremony was held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Over the past seven decades, while advancing the inheritance, innovation and development of TCM, the university has continuously expanded international exchanges and cooperation-from admitting international students and establishing overseas branch campuses to promoting multilingual courses globally-steadily exploring pathways for the internationalization of TCM education.Founded in 1956, Chengdu University of TCM is one of the four earliest institutions of higher TCM education established in New China. In 1983, the university began admitting international students and gradually developed international TCM education. In 2008, it established the Portugal Branch School of Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, creating a two-way international education pattern featuring both bringing in" and "going global."In recent years, the university has further expanded channels for international cooperation in TCM education, establishing the CDUTCM-Keele Joint Health and Medical Sciences Institute, setting up overseas branch campuses in Canada and other countries, and initiating the foundation of TCM Universities Sino-Foreign Cooperative Education Alliance.Meanwhile, the university has implemented the "TCM MOOC Going Global Action Plan," delivering more than 100 multilingual courses to 25 overseas institutions worldwide.In terms of international research cooperation, the university hosts platforms including a Ministry of Science and Technology International Science and Technology Cooperation Base, the China–ASEAN Education and Training Center, and a WHO Collaborating Center for Human Reproduction Research. Among them, the China–Tajikistan TCM Center has become an important platform for the university's international exchanges and cooperation in TCM.From training international students to building overseas branch campuses, from promoting multilingual courses to international research collaboration, Chengdu University of TCM continues to explore new pathways for the internationalization of TCM education.

CRIonline

CRIonline

137 3948 3361

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Marks 70th Anniversary News Provided By Rongyao Global Cultural Media Co., Ltd. November 02, 2026, 12:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.