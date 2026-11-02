Floor Coverings International Offers 5 Easy One Room Refreshes For A Holiday-Ready Home

Some examples of flooring makeovers in one room of the house

Quick Room Makeover is Fast and Easy for Holiday Guests

- Katie Pynnonen ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to the KPMG Consumer Pulse Survey: Holiday 2025- Among U.S. consumers who planned to host guests for a 2025 holiday gathering or meal, the average expected attendance was 15 people, up from 14 in 2024. Fifty-nine percent of hosts planned gatherings of 10 people or fewer.With the 2026 holiday season approaching, it remains to be seen where those figures will fall this year. What is known is that homeowners are preparing to welcome family and friends with festive meals, seasonal décor and comfortable spaces for gathering. While cleaning and decorating are often top priorities, one of the most impactful ways to refresh a home before guests arrive may be right beneath their feet.Floor Coverings International, the #1 flooring franchise in North America, simplifies the process by bringing its Mobile Flooring ShowroomTM directly to customers' homes creating an in-home shopping experience. They are sharing five simple ways homeowners can make over a single room and create a noticeably fresher, more welcoming atmosphere without undertaking a full-home renovation.“For many families, the holidays mean hosting, and that puts the home front and center,” said Katie Pynnonen, Sr. Director of Brand Marketing for Floor Coverings International.“Updating the flooring in just one high-impact room can completely change how a home looks and feels, creating a warmer, more inviting backdrop for holiday memories.”Homeowners looking to make a meaningful change before holiday guests arrive can consider these room-by-room flooring updates:.Make a strong first impression in the entryway. An entryway sets the tone for the entire home and worn or dated flooring can distract from an otherwise inviting space. Durable luxury vinyl plank, tile and other resilient materials can provide an attractive refresh while standing up to wet shoes, winter weather and heavy foot traffic..Give the dining room a holiday-ready makeover. The dining room often becomes a centerpiece for entertaining. New hardwood, laminate or luxury vinyl flooring can bring a clean, sophisticated look to the room while creating a practical surface for everyday family life and special occasions alike. New pet and kid friendly flooring options make spills and scuffs a breeze to clean up quickly..Create a cozy guestroom retreat. For homeowners hosting overnight visitors, replacing tired carpeting can make a guest bedroom feel more welcoming and restful. Today's carpet selections offer softness, warmth and an extensive range of colors and textures, making it easier to match the room's existing furnishings and personal style..Refresh the family room where everyone gathers. Football season counts here and it's usually the post dinner resting place and often the heart of the home. Wood-look luxury vinyl plank, laminate or plush carpet can dramatically update the room's appearance without changing its layout or requiring a larger renovation..Choose materials that support real holiday activity. And weather-related issues. More guests can mean more snowy boots, spills, pets, children and everyday wear. Water-resistant luxury vinyl and other easy-to-clean resilient options can help homeowners entertain with greater confidence while still achieving the style they want.Floor Coverings International local owners also coordinate professional installation, helping customers navigate the process from product selection through project completion. Because timing can depend on room size, material selection, product availability and installation requirements, homeowners considering a holiday flooring project are encouraged to schedule a consultation early.“A beautiful, comfortable home creates the backdrop for memorable moments,” Pynnonen added.“Sometimes the most meaningful transformation begins with one room and one thoughtful change. Homeowners often assume it's too late to take on a flooring project before the holidays, but there's still time since FCI manages all the steps in the process. Many projects can go from first conversation to a finished floor in a matter of days, well before the first guest arrives.”#########About Floor Coverings InternationalFloor Coverings International is the #1 flooring franchise in North America with over 300 locations between the U.S. and Canada. Known for its unique customer experience and Mobile Flooring Showroom, the business model brings over 3000 flooring samples to the customer's door. For more information, please go to .

Rhonda Sanderson

SandersonPR

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Floor Coverings International Offers 5 Easy One Room Refreshes for a Holiday-Ready Home News Provided By SandersonPR November 02, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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