Ranabaali OTT Release: Netflix Or Jiohotstar? Where, When To Watch Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Online

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Ranabaali managed an average run at the box office. The period drama is now gearing up for its digital premiere. We bring you all the latest updates about its upcoming OTT release.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna play the lead roles in Ranabaali. Rahul Sankrityan directed this period drama. The makers released the film in theatres last month during the Dasara festival. The storyline unfolds in the Rayalaseema region during the British era. Vijay Deverakonda plays a fierce warrior who fights against the British rulers. The film received a mixed response from the audience but managed to collect above-average numbers at the box office. Fans also note that this is the first theatrical release for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna after their wedding.

Ranabaali is now getting ready for its digital debut after completing its theatrical run. Fresh updates about the streaming date recently surfaced online. Netflix India posted the official OTT release date of Ranabaali on its social media handle. The streaming giant deleted the post shortly after uploading it. The deleted post reportedly mentioned November 13, 2026, as the official streaming date. This sudden move by Netflix has created a lot of buzz among Vijay Deverakonda fans.

Telugu films usually hit the Netflix platform a few weeks after their theatrical release. Ranabaali has already wrapped up its run in the cinemas. The makers released the film on October 16, 2026. The November 13 streaming date means the film will make its digital premiere exactly 28 days after its theatrical release. Fans are still waiting for absolute clarity since Netflix India deleted the announcement post. The streaming platform is yet to officially confirm the final OTT release date.