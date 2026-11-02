Gardening Tips: Petunia To Dianthus, 5 Easy-To-Grow Winter Flowers To Plant In November

Get your balcony looking fabulous this winter by planting 5 gorgeous flowers. From bright petunias to scented dianthus there are plenty of options for a stunning winter garden.

November is the best time to get your balcony garden ready for the season with lots of colours. As temperatures begin to cool down across most of India there are several flowering plants that love the cooler weather. Using the right pots, sun and care you can decorate your small balcony with 5 beautiful flowers.

Here are 5 winter flowers to grow in your balcony garden.

1. Petunia

Petunias are a great choice for winter balconies. They come in purple, pink, red, white and bi-colour. Put them in hanging baskets or rail planters and place them in a spot where they will get around 5-6 hours of sun.

It has bright yellow and orange flowers which will really brighten up any boring old balcony. They are easy to grow and love sunny spots with well draining soil.

Dianthus has a nice mix of colours and fragrance. They are a small plant making them great for small pots. The flowers come in pink, red, purple and white.

Snapdragons will help give your balcony garden some height. They have tall stalks with flowers on the top and come in various shades. They look great when planted behind smaller flowering plants.

Sweet Alyssum will give your small areas some delicate beauty. It has very small flowers which form into clusters giving a nice carpet effect.

Tip For Balcony Gardening:



Use healthy seedlings from the nursery to get them to flower faster. If you have more time you can plant from seeds. Use pots with drainage holes, ensure they have enough sun and don't over water.

Depending on the climate in your area you may find planting times vary and how well they flower.