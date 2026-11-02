Trump Renews Iran Threat Two Days Before US Midterms
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump reignited his threat of military action against Iran on Sunday, warning that Washington might have to “give them the hammer” even as diplomacy continued in an effort to head off another escalation.
“The only reason why I’m not finished with Iran is I want to be nice. I want to try and save all those lives if I can,” Trump told supporters at a rally in Iowa.
“But at some point we’re going to have to give them the hammer,” he added.
Trump had earlier told reporters that the US still had one or two targets left to hit in Iran, a signal that further strikes could come soon. He singled out Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected underground nuclear facility in Isfahan province.
The remarks come as negotiations aimed at preventing renewed US and Israeli attacks on Iran remain clouded by uncertainty. The conflict erupted on Feb. 28.
American media reported that Trump spoke Saturday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the talks with Tehran and the prospect of further military escalation. According to a US news outlet, Netanyahu was urging an immediate strike after Tuesday’s US midterm elections, while Trump preferred to give diplomacy more time.
“The only reason why I’m not finished with Iran is I want to be nice. I want to try and save all those lives if I can,” Trump told supporters at a rally in Iowa.
“But at some point we’re going to have to give them the hammer,” he added.
Trump had earlier told reporters that the US still had one or two targets left to hit in Iran, a signal that further strikes could come soon. He singled out Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected underground nuclear facility in Isfahan province.
The remarks come as negotiations aimed at preventing renewed US and Israeli attacks on Iran remain clouded by uncertainty. The conflict erupted on Feb. 28.
American media reported that Trump spoke Saturday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the talks with Tehran and the prospect of further military escalation. According to a US news outlet, Netanyahu was urging an immediate strike after Tuesday’s US midterm elections, while Trump preferred to give diplomacy more time.
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