Dubai Tenants, Landlords Can Now Register, Renew, Cancel Ejari Contracts Using One App

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Tenants and landlords in Dubai can now register, renew and cancel Ejari tenancy contracts through a single digital platform, reducing the number of steps needed to complete rental procedures.

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) announced on Monday, November 2, the launch of an enhanced Ejari service through the DubaiNow app, allowing customers to manage their tenancy contracts and access related services through one government platform.

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Under the new system, customers can create and register tenancy contracts through one digital process, with the Ejari certificate issued immediately after the contract is approved.

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Landlords and tenants can also renew or cancel contracts digitally using UAE PASS, reducing the need to navigate multiple platforms while improving security and transparency.

Dewa payments integrated into the service

The enhanced Ejari service also allows customers to pay their Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) security deposit directly through the DubaiNow app.

This integration enables tenants to activate electricity and water services for their properties as part of the same digital process, reducing the time and effort required to complete procedures when moving into a new home.

The initiative is part of ongoing cooperation between DLD, Dewa and Digital Dubai to connect government services and simplify the customer experience.

Mohammed Ali Al Badwawi, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, said the enhancement represents another step towards simplifying real estate transactions. "The launch of the enhanced Ejari service through DubaiNow represents another milestone in the evolution of Dubai's digital real estate services," he said.

He added that the initiative would accelerate service delivery, enhance transparency and provide customers with a secure digital experience.

Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at Dewa, said the integration would make it easier for customers to complete utility-related procedures alongside their tenancy registration.

He explained that allowing customers to pay security deposits and activate electricity and water services through the same platform would help streamline procedures and reduce the time required to complete transactions.

Dubai rental market records Dh32.2 billion in contracts

The launch comes amid continued activity in Dubai's rental market.

During the first quarter of 2026, rental contracts in the emirate reached approximately Dh32.2 billion, with 118,385 new contracts and 135,607 renewals registered.

The enhanced service supports the Dubai Government's Services 360 policy, which aims to provide integrated digital services that reduce the need for customers to complete separate procedures across different government entities.

It also aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Digital Strategy, which focus on improving government efficiency and expanding digital services.

According to DLD, the continued development of Ejari is intended to make rental procedures more accessible while protecting the rights of landlords and tenants and strengthening transparency across Dubai's real estate market.

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