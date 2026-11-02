UAE Flag Garden Returns As Dubai Announces 'National Month' Celebrations

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's Flag Garden is back in the spotlight as the city prepares for a month of National Day celebrations. Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has shared images of the beachfront installation while announcing that it will organise Dubai's 'National Month' celebrations from November 3 to December 2.

The programme will bring together government, semi-government and private-sector entities across the Emirate, with events celebrating the UAE, its leadership and the Union's journey and achievements, according to the announcement.

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The Flag Garden is among the key attractions, alongside UAE Flag Day celebrations, the UAE Parade and a short-film competition inviting creative talent to tell stories of unity and determination.

What is the UAE Flag Garden?

Organised by Brand Dubai, the Flag Garden transforms a stretch of Dubai's beachfront into a large-scale artwork made from UAE flags. The rows are carefully positioned to form images that become visible from above, turning individual flags into a much larger tribute.

While it's often described as being at Kite Beach, its more precise location is the Umm Suqeim beachfront near Burj Al Arab.

The installation has become a familiar part of Dubai's national celebrations, with Brand Dubai's archive tracing the tradition back to 2014. Its design has changed over the years, from portraits of the country's leaders to the Expo logo in 2021.

In 2025, the display featured 11,000 flags forming portraits of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, across an installation measuring 60 by 90 metres.

However, the theme for this year's edition or the flag count are yet to be announced.

What is UAE Flag Day?

UAE Flag Day is observed annually on November 3, bringing the national flag to the centre of celebrations across the country. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, introduced the occasion in 2013.

The date marks the anniversary of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming President on November 3, 2004, following the passing away of Sheikh Zayed. Sheikh Khalifa was the country's second President and served until his demise in May 2022.

Flag Day and National Day, however, are separate occasions. The November observance celebrates the flag as a symbol of unity and commemorates Sheikh Khalifa's accession, while National Day on December 2 marks the establishment of the UAE federation in 1971.

Dubai's 'National Month' connects the two through a programme beginning on Flag Day and continuing until National Day.

What else is happening during National Month?

Alongside the Flag Garden and UAE Flag Day celebrations, Brand Dubai's announcement lists the UAE Parade and the Stories of Our Determination short-film competition among the programme's key initiatives.

The competition has been launched by the Dubai Films and Games Commission, an entity under the Dubai Media Council. It encourages creative talent to share stories reflecting unity and determination within UAE society.

Beyond these initiatives, Dubai will host a range of celebrations throughout the month, bringing residents and visitors together to celebrate the spirit of the nation.

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