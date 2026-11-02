TAV Airports Boosts Kazakhstan Investment to USD642.5M in Almaty Deal
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Kazakhstan deepened their economic partnership with a fresh round of investment in Almaty Airport, as leaders gathered in Ankara for the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
Turkish operator TAV Airports signed an agreement to expand its investment program in Kazakhstan, lifting its total commitment in the country to around $642.5 million. Serkan Kaptan, the company’s CEO, and Kazakh Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev put their signatures to the deal.
The agreement builds on a cooperation protocol that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed in May.
Kaptan told a Turkish news agency that the company wrapped up the airport’s first investment program, worth $288.7 million, in 2024, delivering new international and VIP terminals. The newly agreed second phase, worth $353.9 million, is due for completion by the end of next year.
TAV Airports has run Almaty Airport since 2021, he said, while its subsidiaries supply food and beverage services, duty-free retail, private passenger lounges, hospitality and technology infrastructure.
The upgrades helped the airport nearly double its annual passenger traffic to 11.9 million by 2025. Growth has continued this year: the airport handled 9.47 million passengers from January to September, with international traffic up 11%.
“Almaty Airport, thanks to its strategic location along the modern Silk Road and the Middle Corridor, is one of Central Asia’s key passenger and air cargo hubs,” Kaptan said.
“The airport, as the main hub for Air Astana, serves 42 airlines flying to 86 destinations across 30 countries by the end of last year, contributing to the development of air transport and economic relations between Türkiye and Kazakhstan,” he added.
Turkish operator TAV Airports signed an agreement to expand its investment program in Kazakhstan, lifting its total commitment in the country to around $642.5 million. Serkan Kaptan, the company’s CEO, and Kazakh Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev put their signatures to the deal.
The agreement builds on a cooperation protocol that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed in May.
Kaptan told a Turkish news agency that the company wrapped up the airport’s first investment program, worth $288.7 million, in 2024, delivering new international and VIP terminals. The newly agreed second phase, worth $353.9 million, is due for completion by the end of next year.
TAV Airports has run Almaty Airport since 2021, he said, while its subsidiaries supply food and beverage services, duty-free retail, private passenger lounges, hospitality and technology infrastructure.
The upgrades helped the airport nearly double its annual passenger traffic to 11.9 million by 2025. Growth has continued this year: the airport handled 9.47 million passengers from January to September, with international traffic up 11%.
“Almaty Airport, thanks to its strategic location along the modern Silk Road and the Middle Corridor, is one of Central Asia’s key passenger and air cargo hubs,” Kaptan said.
“The airport, as the main hub for Air Astana, serves 42 airlines flying to 86 destinations across 30 countries by the end of last year, contributing to the development of air transport and economic relations between Türkiye and Kazakhstan,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment