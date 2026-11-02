United Kingdom (UK) And Kenya Work Together On Jobs, Trade And Security On The Coast

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The British High Commission team visited Mombasa to meet local people, businesses and leaders, strengthen UK-Kenya relations and build connections on the coast. During the two-day 'pop-up', the team met the Mombasa governor, young leaders, faith leaders and key partners in the UK-Kenya relationship.

High Commissioner Matt Baugh and Deputy High Commissioner Ed Barnett visited several UK-supported projects, including Swahilipot Hub, Milly Glass Works and the Counter Terrorism Bureau, highlighting the UK's partnership with local organisations to advance youth empowerment, economic growth, innovation and security in the region.

At an Open House at Tononoka Hall, the public had the chance to meet the British High Commission team, learn more about opportunities, and share their ideas. The High Commissioner also engaged with popular Mombasa food influencers, including Qamili Dave and Shaheed Ali, whose content showcased the region's rich culinary heritage and vibrant food culture.

The pop-up reflected a simple idea - the UK-Kenya relationship is built across Kenya, not just in Nairobi.

One year on from the launch of the Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership, the two countries continue to build a better future together to create jobs, improve security in the region and support inclusive growth that reaches everyone.

This year, Kenya-UK trade passed KSh340 billion (£2 billion) for the first time. Kenyan businesses have tariff-free access to the UK market, and the two countries cooperate on security, climate and innovation.

Mombasa is at the heart of the Kenya-UK relationship. It is the gateway for trade, a centre of Kenya's blue economy and a hub for regional security.

The Port of Mombasa handles around 95% of Kenya's international trade, while UK support through TradeMark Africa has helped make trade there faster, safer and more predictable. Cargo volumes have risen by almost a third in four years, while the journey from Mombasa to Kampala has reduced from 18 days to four.

The partnership extends beyond the port. The UK has invested more than KSh120 million in an aquaculture hub at Mtwapa, while UK support is helping fishing communities in Kilifi restore marine habitats and livelihoods.

Security was another important focus of the pop-up. The UK supports the Counter Terrorism Bureau in Mombasa and trains Kenya's marines, building on more than 20 years of co-operation between the UK and Kenya to tackle terrorism.

A central purpose of the visit was to listen to the people shaping Kenya's future. At a youth roundtable, young leaders from across the region discussed the opportunities and challenges facing their communities and shared locally-led solutions already driving change.

The Mombasa pop-up also celebrated the culture, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of the Coast through collaborations with local content creators and food influencers.

Speaking at the visit, British High Commissioner Matt Baugh said: "The warmth and generosity I experienced in Mombasa was truly remarkable. Our aim in bringing the British High Commission to the coast was simple: to be more accessible, to listen, and to connect directly with the people, businesses and communities that are helping to shape Kenya's future. We had important conversations on everything from education, trade and investment to culture, conservation and the blue economy. But at the heart of it all is one enduring truth: our partnership is not only between governments. It is a partnership between people, strengthened by shared values, opportunities and friendships that continue to bring our countries closer together."

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of British High Commission Nairobi.