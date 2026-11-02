Noida International University Hosts National Seminar On Open Access Awareness And Ethical Publishing
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Greater Noida, October 2026: Noida International University (NIU), Greater Noida, organized a one-day national seminar titled“Advancing Open Access Awareness and Ethical Publishing for Research Visibility”, as part of its prestigious DOAJ Asia-Specific Open Access Engagement Award 2026.
Noida International University is the only university in India - alongside two from Nepal and one from Bangladesh - to win this global honour by the Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ). This global recognition places NIU and Greater Noida at the forefront of open science leadership in Asia.
The Seminar was conducted with the guidance and support of Dr. Devesh Kumar Singh, Chairman; Prof. (Dr.) Vikram Singh, Chancellor; Prof. (Dr.) Uma Bhardwaj, Vice-Chancellor; and Prof. (Dr.) B Rajanarayan Prusty, Dean – Research and Innovation, NIU. Dr. Amaresh Mishra served as the seminar convener.
The seminar brought together 303 participants from 78 institutions, including 75 in-person participants on campus and 228 online participants. Attendees included faculty members, scientists, research scholars, undergraduate and postgraduate students, and academic administration professionals.
The seminar featured five expert speakers: Dr. Tanmay Majumdar, National Institute of Immunology (NII), New Delhi; Prof. (Dr.) Manju Khari, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi; Dr. Tanvi Vats, Gautam Buddha University; and Dr. Rishikesh Pandey, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. The sessions covered enhancing research visibility through open access, quality standards for OA journals, research integrity, open science and reproducibility, and strategies to increase research impact.
The program provided a vital platform for exchanging perspectives on responsible publishing and wider dissemination of research. The seminar concluded with a vote of thanks, highlighting the importance of transparent scholarly communication and credible publishing practices.
Noida International University is the only university in India - alongside two from Nepal and one from Bangladesh - to win this global honour by the Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ). This global recognition places NIU and Greater Noida at the forefront of open science leadership in Asia.
The Seminar was conducted with the guidance and support of Dr. Devesh Kumar Singh, Chairman; Prof. (Dr.) Vikram Singh, Chancellor; Prof. (Dr.) Uma Bhardwaj, Vice-Chancellor; and Prof. (Dr.) B Rajanarayan Prusty, Dean – Research and Innovation, NIU. Dr. Amaresh Mishra served as the seminar convener.
The seminar brought together 303 participants from 78 institutions, including 75 in-person participants on campus and 228 online participants. Attendees included faculty members, scientists, research scholars, undergraduate and postgraduate students, and academic administration professionals.
The seminar featured five expert speakers: Dr. Tanmay Majumdar, National Institute of Immunology (NII), New Delhi; Prof. (Dr.) Manju Khari, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi; Dr. Tanvi Vats, Gautam Buddha University; and Dr. Rishikesh Pandey, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. The sessions covered enhancing research visibility through open access, quality standards for OA journals, research integrity, open science and reproducibility, and strategies to increase research impact.
The program provided a vital platform for exchanging perspectives on responsible publishing and wider dissemination of research. The seminar concluded with a vote of thanks, highlighting the importance of transparent scholarly communication and credible publishing practices.
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