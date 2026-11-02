Pleasant Automotive Joins Brakes For Breasts, Offering Free Brake Pads To Wake Forest Drivers This October

WAKE FOREST, NC - November 2, 2026 - Pleasant Automotive, an auto repair shop at 5103-A Unicon Drive in Wake Forest, has signed on as a participating shop in Brakes for Breasts (B4B) for October. Throughout the month, customers who need brake pads will receive them for free. Customers pay only for installation labor, plus tax and other applicable charges.

Brakes for Breasts is a program in which participating auto repair shops provide free brake pads to customers during October and donate to B4B at the end of the month. B4B then donates to the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Foundation Fund in support of Dr. Vincent Tuohy's research efforts to develop a breast cancer vaccine. Learn more at brakesforbreast.

To make the free brake pads possible, Pleasant Automotive worked with its parts vendor to secure the pads for the month. Customers receive free pads, pay for installation labor, and the shop donates to Brakes for Breasts at the end of October. That means brake service booked in October helps drivers stay safe on the road while supporting breast cancer vaccine research.

Pleasant Automotive's mission is simple: "We provide the best possible service to every customer always." The team's core value is to look at each car like their mom is going to be driving it, which makes brake safety a natural fit for this campaign.

The shop's ASE-certified technicians replace rotors rather than turning them when rotor work is needed. Drivers from Wake Forest, Youngsville, Franklinton, and Forestville can also take advantage of shuttle service within a 10-mile radius, concierge pickup and delivery, early-bird drop-off, after-hours pick-up, and a comfortable lobby with Wi-Fi.

To schedule brake service during October, call Pleasant Automotive at 919-338-2890, request an appointment online at pleasantautomotive, or visit us at 5103-A Unicon Drive, Wake Forest, NC 27587.

About Pleasant Automotive

Pleasant Automotive is an independent auto repair shop in Wake Forest, North Carolina, serving European, Tesla and EV, Asian, hybrid, and domestic vehicles. Services include diagnostics, brake repair, suspension repair, A/C and heat repair, engine repair, electrical repair, oil changes, and preventive maintenance. The shop is known for white-glove customer service, prompt diagnostics, and treating every customer with respect and dignity. Repairs are backed by a TechNet 24-month/24,000-mile warranty.