Transport Minister Discusses Workforce Needs For Aqaba Port Railway Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- Minister of Transport and Labor Nidal Qatamin met Monday with Ammar Gharaibeh, CEO of the College of Advanced Vocational Training (CAVT), to discuss technical workforce requirements for the Aqaba Port railway project and potential cooperation to address skills gaps.

According to a ministry statement, the meeting focused on aligning the project's workforce needs with technical and vocational education and training programs, particularly in railway systems, signaling and telecommunications, electrical systems, automation, operations, maintenance, testing, and commissioning.

Discussions also covered identifying current and future staffing requirements across the project's implementation phases, assessing the availability of qualified workers in the local labor market, and determining priority skills gaps.

The two sides explored developing specialized training pathways, diploma programs, professional certifications, and apprenticeships tailored to the project's operational requirements.

Qatamin stressed the importance of linking vocational training programs to major national projects to expand employment opportunities for Jordanians in technical and specialized positions.

He also called for a sustainable workforce development framework to meet the project's long-term operations and maintenance needs.

//Petra// AO