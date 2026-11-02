Gaza Death Toll Since October 2025 Ceasefire Climbs To 1,593

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- Hospitals in the Gaza Strip received 15 bodies and 38 injured people over the past 48 hours, according to a medical report released Monday.

The Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported that the number of Palestinians killed since the October 11, 2025, ceasefire had risen to 1,593, while 5,748 others had been injured. Another 847 bodies have been recovered during the same period.

The agency said additional victims remain trapped under rubble or stranded on roads, with ambulance and rescue crews unable to reach them.

The latest figures bring the total reported death toll since the start of the war to 74,609, with 175,872 injuries, according to the report.

//Petra// AO