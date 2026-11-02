ASE Down 0.59%, Trading At JD9.1M

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) general index fell 0.59% on Monday, closing at 4,046 points, as total trading value reached JD 9.1 million.

A total of 3.3 million shares changed hands through 3,751 transactions.

All three sector indices declined, with the industrial sector falling 0.84%, the services sector dropping 0.60%, and the financial sector losing 0.49%.

Of the 109 companies whose shares were traded, 24 recorded price gains and 51 posted declines compared with their previous closing prices.

//Petra// AO