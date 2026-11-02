ASE Down 0.59%, Trading At JD9.1M
Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) general index fell 0.59% on Monday, closing at 4,046 points, as total trading value reached JD 9.1 million.
A total of 3.3 million shares changed hands through 3,751 transactions.
All three sector indices declined, with the industrial sector falling 0.84%, the services sector dropping 0.60%, and the financial sector losing 0.49%.
Of the 109 companies whose shares were traded, 24 recorded price gains and 51 posted declines compared with their previous closing prices.
//Petra// AO
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment