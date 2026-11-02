Landi Kotal Athletes Bring Pride Home With Impressive Karate Performance

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Players from Landi Kotal delivered an impressive performance at the All-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Contact Karate Championship held in Peshawar, winning gold, silver and bronze medals.

Landi Kotal martial arts fighter Asif Shinwari clinched the gold medal, while other players also secured silver and bronze medals in various categories.

Nigar Shinwari, Sadais Shinwari, Abid Shinwari, Rizwan and Saqib also participated in the competition and won medals through their outstanding performances.

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Around 20 players from Landi Kotal participated in the provincial championship held in Peshawar yesterday under the leadership of International Kyokushin Kan Karate Pakistan Branch Chief Hayat Nazir Shinwari and Noor Aslam Shinwari.

According to team manager and branch chief Hayat Nazir Shinwari, the Landi Kotal team competed against martial arts players from different parts of the province and delivered an impressive performance.

He said the players' achievements were a source of pride for the nation and the country.