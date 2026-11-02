Russian Forces Strike Chuhuiv District In Kharkiv Region, Several People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported the incident on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"According to preliminary information, two people were injured in the shelling. They are receiving medical assistance. Nine private houses in the village were damaged. State Emergency Service units are working to deal with the aftermath," the post said.

Russian forces also attacked the city of Chuhuiv with an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Russian drone strikes facility in Bila Tserkva community in Kyiv region

"According to preliminary information, two people were injured. Medical personnel are providing the necessary assistance. Residential buildings, shops, garages and a car were damaged in the city," the regional administration chief said.

As previously reported, the previous day in the settlement of Staryi Saltiv, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, a 53-year-old man and two women aged 70 and 74 were injured as a result of Russian shellin g.