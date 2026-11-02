Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Drone Strikes Facility In Bila Tserkva Community In Kyiv Region

Russian Drone Strikes Facility In Bila Tserkva Community In Kyiv Region


Date: 2026-11-02 07:08:20

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Bila Tserkva City Council reported this on Telegram.

“An enemy target was observed crashing onto the grounds of one of the community's businesses,” the statement reads.

As noted by the city council, enemy drones remain in the airspace.

The relevant services will begin cleaning up the aftermath of the attack as soon as the threat has passed and it is safe to do so.

Read also: Russian drone attacks civilian car in Kherson, leaving two injured

As reported by Ukrinform, the water supply in Bila Tserkv was cut off after a Russian drone struck an infrastructure faci lity.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

MENAFN02112026000193011044ID1111902141


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search