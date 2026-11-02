Russian Drone Strikes Facility In Bila Tserkva Community In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Bila Tserkva City Council reported this on Telegram.

“An enemy target was observed crashing onto the grounds of one of the community's businesses,” the statement reads.

As noted by the city council, enemy drones remain in the airspace.

The relevant services will begin cleaning up the aftermath of the attack as soon as the threat has passed and it is safe to do so.

Russian drone attacks civilian car in, leaving two injured

As reported by Ukrinform, the water supply in Bila Tserkv was cut off after a Russian drone struck an infrastructure faci lity.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service