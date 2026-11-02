Tender Announced For 2027 Food Procurement For AFU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense reported this.

According to Deputy Minister of Defense Mstyslav Banik,“all 360 items listed in the food catalog have been fully updated. These changes were made to specify the requirements for food supplied to the military. Key changes include standardizing the water content in frozen meat, specifying calorie counts, and setting size limits for fruits and vegetables.”

These changes were approved in June of this year. Updated data was added to the product descriptions primarily to ensure that military personnel receive higher-quality food.

Information on the nutritional energy value for each item has been added to the product descriptions, as well as the protein and fat content per 100 g for products subject to DSTU standards. These include, in particular, meat, fish, and dairy products. This will allow for better control over the total caloric content of meal kits.

The new specifications include permissible water content limits for frozen meat and poultry. While these percentages may vary depending on the type of meat and the freezing method, they cannot exceed 5%.

For fruits and vegetables, both maximum and minimum size limits have been specified.

In the procurement announcement for 2027, the price per person per meal kit has increased. The expected cost for 2026 was 171.48 UAH, and for 2027, 181.74 UAH. The reasons for the price increase are rising energy costs and the inflation rate.

However, the final price will be determined based on the results of the bidding process. For example, last year a meal kit cost between 120 and 155 UAH, depending on the contract.

Compliance with quality requirements and contractual obligations will be verified by specialists from the Main Directorate for State Quality Assurance through random inspections.

“It is important for us not only to plan purchases in advance but also to monitor contract fulfillment. The agency uses the SLA methodology, which allows us to assess the completeness and timeliness of deliveries, as well as suppliers' compliance with contractual obligations. This helps us track contract fulfillment at various stages and respond promptly to deviations,” noted Artem Romaniukov, acting director of the Agency.

A Service Level Agreement (SLA) is a tool for monitoring the effectiveness of logistics processes; it quantifies the quality of suppliers' work and records the accuracy of delivery times and the completeness of each shipment.

Orders for 2027 have been divided into more than 20 lots, varying in volume and value. This will allow suppliers with varying capacities to participate in the bidding process and secure government contracts.

Deliveries will be organized according to a regional model: each supplier will be assigned a specific region. This helps plan logistics and ensure timely delivery of food to military units.

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For the third consecutive year, the agency is announcing the food procurement tender in advance so that suppliers have time to prepare production, organize logistics, and fulfill orders on time. Consequently, this will ensure that military personnel receive their food on time.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Procurement Agency began purchasing tactical missiles and aircraft for the Defense Forces in 2026.

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