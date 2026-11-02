Azerbaijani Musical Heritage Showcased At Cultural Event In Moscow

By Alimat Aliyeva

A musical evening dedicated to Azerbaijani mugham and the country's rich cultural heritage has been held in Moscow.

The event took place at the Caspian Restaurant and was organised by the Dostluq-Druzhba Autonomous Non-Profit Organisation and MC Theatre.

The musical programme featured the Buta Trio ensemble, led by musician, educator and tar player Elman Hasанli, as well as talented students.

The performers presented the mugham composition Bayati-Shiraz, Azerbaijani folk songs, and works by the country's renowned composers.

Guests also had the opportunity to discover the rich traditions of Azerbaijani mugham, one of the most distinctive elements of the country's musical heritage.

The event aimed to introduce Moscow audiences to the diversity and richness of Azerbaijani music, support emerging young talent, and strengthen cultural ties through the universal language of art.