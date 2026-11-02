K-Culture Festival 2026 Opens With K-Beauty Classes In Malaysia

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 (NNN) -- The K-Culture Festival 2026 opened on Monday with Korean beauty classes at the newly launched Korean Cultural Centre, offering participants hands-on guidance on make-up trends and techniques tailored to their individual features.

In a statement, the centre said the K-Beauty Make-up Class sessions were scheduled for 3 pm on Monday and Tuesday (Nov 2 and 3) at its premises in Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur.

Led by Jeonggi Lim and Minsu Shin from Amorepacific's HERA Makeup Professionals Team, the classes cover personal colour, the latest K-beauty trends and make-up routines, alongside professional demonstrations and hands-on practice.

Organised in collaboration with Amorepacific Malaysia, the sessions use Korean beauty products available locally, allowing participants to explore products they can incorporate into their own routines.

The centre's director Lee So-jin said K-beauty offers an accessible way for people to engage with Korean lifestyle and beauty trends.

“Through the K-Culture Festival, we hope to create more opportunities for people in Malaysia to experience Korean culture and discover new points of connection between our two countries,” she said in the statement.

Highlighting local interest in Korean beauty products, the centre cited the 2025 Overseas Hallyu Survey by the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE), which found that 77.6 per cent of respondents in Malaysia had purchased Korean beauty products.

“The figure highlights the reach of Korean beauty products among local consumers,” the statement read.

The festival is organised by the Korean Cultural Centre in Malaysia, with support from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea and KOFICE.

--NNN