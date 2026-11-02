Berlin Erupts: Burning Bins, Firebombs, Arrests in Overnight Riot
(MENAFN) Police in Germany arrested several people late Sunday after youths hurled Molotov cocktails and stones at officers during unrest in Berlin’s Maerkisches Viertel district, a public broadcaster reported.
More than 100 young people massed in the area, letting off fireworks and shoving burning trash bins into the roadway, the broadcaster said. Two Molotov cocktails and a number of stones were thrown from the crowd at police. No injuries were reported.
Officers took at least four people into custody, among them a 14-year-old and others suspected of throwing firebombs or of breaching the peace, the broadcaster said.
Police later told the outlet the situation had calmed, with only small groups of youths left at the scene.
The disturbance came a night after similar trouble on Halloween, when youths repeatedly pelted Berlin public transport buses with eggs and fireworks in the same neighborhood, disrupting service.
Student protests against government policies were held across the country Saturday, and most demonstrations stayed peaceful. Isolated violence broke out after dark in Berlin, Frankfurt and Hamburg.
More than 100 young people massed in the area, letting off fireworks and shoving burning trash bins into the roadway, the broadcaster said. Two Molotov cocktails and a number of stones were thrown from the crowd at police. No injuries were reported.
Officers took at least four people into custody, among them a 14-year-old and others suspected of throwing firebombs or of breaching the peace, the broadcaster said.
Police later told the outlet the situation had calmed, with only small groups of youths left at the scene.
The disturbance came a night after similar trouble on Halloween, when youths repeatedly pelted Berlin public transport buses with eggs and fireworks in the same neighborhood, disrupting service.
Student protests against government policies were held across the country Saturday, and most demonstrations stayed peaceful. Isolated violence broke out after dark in Berlin, Frankfurt and Hamburg.
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