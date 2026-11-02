Al Maha Launches “282 Years of Glory” National Day Promotion with Exciting Prizes

(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) In celebration of Oman’s National Day, Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company is pleased to announce the launch of its latest promotional campaign, “282 Years of Glory… Exciting Prizes Await You!”, offering customers the opportunity to win 40 valuable prizes, including cash prizes, Al Maha fuel cards, and iPhone 18 Pro smartphones. The campaign reflects the company’s commitment to celebrating this national occasion with its customers while rewarding their continued loyalty.

Running from 1 November to 31 December 2026, the promotion is available at all Al Maha filling stations across the Sultanate of Oman, giving customers throughout the country the opportunity to participate and win.

The campaign features a total of 40 prizes, distributed as follows:

•20 cash prizes, each worth OMR 282.

•10 Al Maha fuel cards, each worth OMR 282.

•10 iPhone 18 Pro smartphones.

To participate, customers must refuel their vehicles with PowerPlus 98,Vita Plus, M95, or M91 fuel with a minimum transaction value of OMR 5. Eligible payments include cash, e-Rial cards, and NSS cards.

Following their fuel purchase, customers can activate the promotional coupon through the Al Maha Plus app by redeeming 50 loyalty points for the “282 Years of Glory… Exciting Prizes Await You!” coupon. Each redemption grants an additional entry into the prize draw, allowing customers to increase their chances of winning by redeeming more points throughout the promotional period.

This campaign is part of Al Maha’s ongoing efforts to introduce engaging promotional initiatives that enhance customer experience and strengthen customer loyalty, while sharing the spirit of national celebrations through exciting opportunities and valuable rewards.

For more information about the promotion and its terms and conditions, customers can contact Al Maha’s Customer Service Centre at or follow the company’s official social media accounts.









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