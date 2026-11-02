Azercell Supports“SHE Fabric Of The Future” (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)

“Fabric of the Future,” a special event under the SHE platform founded by Azerbaijan Business Women, was held with Azercell's support. The event explored how traditional craftsmanship can find new expression in contemporary art. Discussions also focused on creating new social and economic opportunities for women.

The event featured a new collection by Amina Malikova, an artist dedicated to reviving and researching gurama, one of Azerbaijan's traditional decorative arts, and bringing it to international audiences.

Tatyana Mikayilova, Chair of Azerbaijan Business Women and founder of the SHE platform, opened the event with remarks on the idea behind the initiative and its significance.

Speaking at the opening, Shirin Aliyeva, Chief Legal and Data Strategy Officer at Azercell, highlighted the role of technology and responsible business in expanding opportunities for women.

“Technology helps us preserve our cultural heritage and turn it into a source of new economic opportunities. With digital skills and access to technology, women can bring traditional crafts to wider audiences and grow their businesses. Our goal is to safeguard the cultural values we have inherited while creating more opportunities for future generations,” she said.

Shirin Aliyeva also outlined the company's initiatives supporting the personal development and social well-being of women and girls.

Azercell also organized a panel discussion titled“Shaping Our Future,” which explored the expectations society places on women and access to support services for women and girls.

Speaking on the panel, Sona Abbasova, Azercell's Director of Corporate Communications, discussed the importance of strengthening women's social and economic independence and broadening opportunities for girls. She highlighted the Women's Support Hotline and the Offline Women digital platform, two initiatives supported by Azercell that provide timely assistance to women in difficult circumstances. S. Abbasova noted that Azercell subscribers can call the hotline free of charge and access the Offline Women platform without an internet package, making it easier for women to get support when they need it most.

The event continued with a conversation between actor, playwright and television presenter Kamran Aghabalayev and Amina Malikova.

The partnership reflects Azercell's commitment to enabling women to fulfil their potential and pursue new opportunities. Through initiatives in education, digital skills and social support, the company promotes women's active participation in society and the economy.