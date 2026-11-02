Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Appoints New General Director

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Zhanaydar Zhandeldinov has been appointed General Director of Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. (KPI), according to KazMunayGas (KMG).

The new head of the company was introduced to its staff by Sayatai Alipbayev, Director of the Oil Refining and Petrochemicals Department at KMG.

Zhandeldinov graduated from S. Toraighyrov Pavlodar State University in 2008 with a degree in Chemical Technology of Organic Substances and Materials. In 2010, he completed a master's degree in the same field.

He has international experience in the oil refining industry and has held various positions within the KMG system.

Zhanaydar Zhandeldinov began his career in 2008 as a process unit operator at Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery LLP. Over the years, he also worked at the company as an engineer responsible for the implementation of new equipment and technologies and as a lead process engineer.

Since 2014, Zhandeldinov has worked within the KMG International system, holding positions including design engineer, head of the engineering department, production director, and deputy general director of the Petromidia refinery at KMG Rompetrol SRL in Romania.

Before his appointment, he served as Chief Production and Industrial Services Officer at KMG Rompetrol SRL.

The new general director has been tasked with ensuring the plant's stable and uninterrupted operation, improving operational efficiency and the reliability of technological processes, and maintaining high product quality.

KPI is Kazakhstan's first integrated gas-chemical complex for polypropylene production. The facility was commissioned in the Atyrau region in 2022. Its products are supplied to the domestic market and exported.