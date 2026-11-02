Descartes Sets Date To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERLOO, Ontario and ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) (Nasdaq: DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results after market close on Wednesday, December 2, 2026.

Members of Descartes' executive management team will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 2, 2026. Designated numbers are +1 289 514 5100 or Toll-Free for North America at +1 800 717 1738, using conference ID 32904.

The company will simultaneously conduct an audio webcast on the Descartes website at . A phone conference dial-in or webcast log-in is required approximately 10 minutes before the start.

Replays of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, December 9, 2026, by dialing +1 289 819 1325 or Toll-Free for North America using +1 888 660 6264 with Playback Passcode: 32904#. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at .

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure, and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN, leveraging technology, data, and AI to manage last-mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance, and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes at and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Descartes Investor Contact

Laurie McCauley

(519) 746-2969

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