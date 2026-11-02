Alvotech To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences In November

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)- Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO; ALVO-SDB), a global biotechnology company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, today announced that members of the management team will participate in upcoming investor conferences in November as follows:



UBS Global Biopharma Conference in London– fireside chat Tuesday, November 17 at 14:00 GMT (9:00 am ET).

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London – presentation on Wednesday, November 18 at 14:30 GMT (9:30 am ET)

DNB Carnegie Healthcare Conference in Oslo – fireside chat on Tuesday, November 24 at 13:20 CET (7:20 am ET). SEB Healthcare Seminar in Stockholm – fireside chat on Wednesday, November 25 at 10:40 CET (4:40 am ET).

Live audio webcasts will be available to investors and the general public on Alvotech's website on our Events and Presentations page: in the 2026 Q4 section. After the live webcasts, a recording will also be available for up to 90 days.

For further information, contact:

Media

Benedikt Stefansson

Sarah MacLeod

...

Investors

Dr. Balaji V Prasad

Benedikt Stefansson

Mikaela Vilchez

...

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotechnology company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high-quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Five biosimilars are already approved and marketed in multiple global markets, including biosimilars to Humira® (adalimumab), Stelara® (ustekinumab), Simponi® (golimumab), Eylea® (aflibercept) and Prolia®/Xgeva® (denosumab). The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. For more information, please visit . None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

For more information, please visit our website.