261 Teachers Of Air Force Schools Trained In Cyber Safety For Students

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Aiming to build cyber safety capability in Air Force Schools, the Indian Air Force Educational and Cultural Society has trained 261 teachers from 42 schools as Cyber Crime Intervention Officers to protect students in the digital space, an official said on Monday.

The campaign, carried out by the Society under the aegis of Air Headquarters, onboarded Air Force Schools across the country onto ScrollControl, a comprehensive Child Digital Safety Programme through the Information Sharing and Analysis Centre Foundation (ISAC), the official said in a statement.

This initiative coincides with the observance of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month, the statement said.

The 261 teachers have undergone a certification course as Cyber Crime Intervention Officers to protect children from online grooming and exploitation, misuse of artificial intelligence, gaming-related harms and financial fraud, also enabling them to preserve digital evidence and to act as first responders, the statement said.

In the era of affordable high-speed internet, smart devices and access to social media, school-going children are extensively exposed to unregulated digital spaces which are primarily designed for adults, it said.

To ensure safety of school children in the cyber space, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed affiliated schools to incorporate cyber safety best practices through the monthly observance of Cyber Jagrookta Diwas, it said.

The present initiative enables Air Force Schools to align with this requirement with trained in-house capability.

Through ScrollControl, Air Force Schools will be able to form cyber clubs, certify students on cyber safety, conduct awareness sessions for parents and staff, access an age-appropriate content rating platform for families, and be recognised as a Cyber Safe School, said the statement.

The training and certification of teachers, their empanelment on the National Security Database, and 24x7 victim support through a multi-disciplinary ecosystem of cyber lawyers, cyber psychologists and forensic experts are being provided under this programme through ISAC Foundation, said the Defence Ministry.