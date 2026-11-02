HM Amit Shah Leads 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' March In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 2 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah led 'Maha Padyatra' here on Monday as part of BJP's nationwide campaign to counter the anti-SIR campaign launched by the INDIA bloc.

He began the foot march from Babu Jagjivan Ram Statue at Basheerbagh in the heart of the city along with several party leaders and hundreds of party workers.

Holding the national flag, Amit Shah was walking with Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao, party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders.

The 1.5-kilometre-long foot march, being organised with the slogan 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy', will conclude at Moazzam Jahi Market, where Amit Shah will address a corner meeting.

He is expected to respond to the INDIA bloc's attack against the BJP in the rally organised at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday.

Ahead of the padyatra, the Home Minister took to social media to target the Congress party.

“Reeling from successive defeats in the elections, the Congress Party is now determined by any means to seize power, even if it means murdering democracy through their anarchic actions. To protect our democracy from the Congress Party's nefarious attempts, I will participate in the grand padayatra titled 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy', taking place this evening in Hyderabad,” he posted on X.

BJP leaders have appealed to people to come together in solidarity and participate in the march to save democracy and safeguard constitutional institutions.

Hyderabad Traffic Police have imposed traffic restrictions across several parts of central Hyderabad in view of the padayatra.

Traffic was diverted at several points in the busy areas of Basheerbagh, Nampally, Abids, Jambagh, MJ Market, Koti and Afzal Gunj.

Earlier, Amit Shah offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi temple, located adjacent to the historic Charminar here.

Soon after his arrival in the city, he visited the temple in the old city and offered prayers.

He was accompanied by Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and state BJP president N. Ramchander Rao.

Amit Shah was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at Begumpet Airport in the city.

Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Ramchander Rao, BJP MPs and other party leaders welcomed him.