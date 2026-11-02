LS Speaker Asks Lawmakers To Value Dissent As Strength Of Democracy

MENAFN - IANS) Panchkula, Nov 2 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that agreement and disagreement are two sides of the same coin in a healthy and vibrant democracy.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 'Janpratinidhi Sammelan', organised by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Birla stressed that dissent must be welcomed and respected as a vital catalyst for bringing fresh perspectives, addressing administrative blind spots and promoting better governance.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said that, irrespective of political, party or ideological differences, the overarching commitment of all public representatives must remain the continued progress of the state and the nation.

Birla said that the survival and flourishing of India's diverse federal polity stand as a global testament to the resilience of its democracy.

“Our Constitution is not merely a framework for running the government; it is the soul of India, reflecting our national consciousness and the aspirations of crores of people,” he said.

Addressing serving and former members of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, along with former ministers, Birla reflected on Haryana's six-decade journey of growth, socio-economic resilience and leadership across multiple sectors.

Birla observed that Haryana has consistently remained at the forefront of national progress despite numerous historical and administrative challenges.

He also praised Haryana's youth in the armed forces for their exemplary valour in safeguarding the nation's borders and internal security.

The Speaker also commended Haryana's sportspersons for consistently enhancing India's stature on the global sporting stage.

Highlighting the inclusive and deliberative nature of India's constitutional journey, Birla noted that the Constituent Assembly, under the guidance of the Chairman of the Drafting Committee, Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar, and with the participation of distinguished leaders from different regions, including Haryana and Punjab, laid the foundations of a cohesive parliamentary democracy amid immense linguistic, cultural and religious diversity.