Kajol Sends The Biggest Hug To 'Rockstar' Shah Rukh Khan On His Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Kajol called Shah Rukh Khan 'an absolute rockstar' as she wished him on his 61st birthday on Monday.

Kajol took to the Stories section of her official Insta handle and dropped a picture where SRK is trying to give a peck on the cheek to Kajol, while she flaunts her dazzling smile.

"Happy Birthday @iamsrk! Stay the absolute rockstar that you are. Sending you the biggest hug today! (sic)," she wished her 'K3G' co-star.

Many big names from the industry wished SRK with sweet posts on social media.

Ajay Devgn uploaded an old picture on his handle where he and SRK were seen posing in black leather jackets and blue denims.

"Picture purani hai aur dosti bhi... Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh! (Red heart emoji)", Ajay's wish for Shah Rukh read.

One of the most beloved pairs in B-town, Kajol and Shah Rukh have delivered several blockbusters over the years, including "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (1995), "Karan Arjun" (1995), "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" (1998) "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" (2001), "My Name Is Khan" (2010), and "Dilwale" (2015).

Their iconic drama 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' completed 3 decades since its release in December last year.

Commemorating the special occasion, Kajol and SRK unveiled the bronze statue of their characters from the movie, Raj and Simran, at London's Leicester Square.

Speaking during the occasion, King Khan had shared that he had no idea that "DDLJ" would become this phenomenon.

"I'm very fortunate to have been part of cinema like this and very grateful. I think none of us, to be honest, had any idea DDLJ would become this in people's hearts. I am sure Adi (Aditya Chopra) and all felt it would be a good film and everybody would like it, but I don't think anyone would have ever imagined what it became and what it stands for," King Khan said.