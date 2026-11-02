Bengaluru: 'Ward One' Campaign Clears 197 Tonnes Of Waste, Fills 21 Potholes On Day One

Bengaluru has stepped up its efforts to improve civic infrastructure and maintain cleanliness through a special initiative called the 'Ward One' campaign. Launched on November 1 under the Bengaluru North Municipal Corporation, the drive focuses on clearing accumulated waste, repairing damaged roads and footpaths, removing unauthorised encroachments and addressing public grievances.

The campaign recorded several achievements on its first day, with civic teams covering 23 km of roads and carrying out cleanliness and maintenance activities across selected wards. According to officials, the operation resulted in the removal of 197 tonnes of construction and demolition (C & D) waste, the filling of 21 potholes and the clearance of several garbage dumping spots.

The initiative was launched under the direction of Krishna Byre Gowda, Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development, and led by Municipal Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar. Pourakarmikas, officials and workers from various departments participated in the campaign, using equipment such as JCBs and tractors to carry out the operations.

Bengaluru 'Ward One' Campaign Records Key Achievements

The first day of the campaign witnessed extensive civic improvement activities across the Bengaluru North Municipal Corporation limits. Some of the major achievements included:



21 Potholes Filled: Civic teams filled 21 potholes that had been causing inconvenience to motorists.

197 Tonnes Of C & D Waste Cleared: A total of 197 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was removed from 80 locations.

11 Tonnes Of General Waste Removed:Teams also cleared 11 tonnes of general waste from different locations.

22 Garbage Black Spots Cleaned:Twenty-two locations frequently used for illegal waste dumping were cleaned and improved.

Footpath Repairs:Around 0.8 km of footpaths were repaired to improve pedestrian access.

Encroachments Removed:Thirty-three unauthorised encroachments obstructing footpaths were cleared.

214 Unauthorised Flexes Removed: Illegal flex boards and posters were taken down from public spaces. 52 Abandoned Vehicles Seized:Vehicles left unattended along roadsides were removed.

Which Bengaluru Wards Are Covered Under The Campaign?

The 'Ward One' campaign was launched simultaneously in selected wards across seven divisions under the Bengaluru North Municipal Corporation. The locations covered include:

Vidyaranyapura Division (Ward 14): Rajiv Gandhi Nagar

Byatarayanapura Division (Ward 17): Jakkur

Sarvagnanagara Division (Ward 23): Hennur

Pulakeshinagara Division (Ward 47): Pulakeshinagara

Yelahanka Division (Ward 5): Yelahanka New Town

Hebbal Division (Ward 57): Bhoopasandra

Dasarahalli Division (Ward 67): Shettihalli

The campaign aims to address civic issues at the ward level through coordinated action and improve public spaces in residential and commercial areas.

Bengaluru Civic Body Imposes Rs 2.17 Lakh Fine For Waste Management Violations

As part of the campaign, municipal officials conducted surprise inspections at 68 commercial establishments to check compliance with waste management requirements and solid waste regulations.

Establishments found violating the rules were issued warnings and penalised. Officials imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 2,17,700 on these establishments for failing to follow the prescribed waste management practices.

The inspections are intended to encourage businesses to follow proper waste disposal procedures and prevent the accumulation of garbage in public spaces.

Multiple Departments Join Hands For 'Ward One' Campaign

The initiative involves coordination between several government agencies and civic departments rather than relying solely on the municipal corporation. BESCOM, BWSSB, the Forest Department, the Horticulture Department, the Lake Department, BMRCL, BDA and Bengaluru Traffic Police have joined the campaign.

Their participation is intended to help address civic and infrastructure-related problems that require intervention from multiple departments. Officials said 32 public grievances were resolved on the spot during the first day's operations.

'Ward One' Campaign To Continue Across Bengaluru North

Officials have stated that the 'Ward One' campaign will continue until civic conditions improve across the areas under the Bengaluru North Municipal Corporation. The initiative focuses on maintaining cleaner neighbourhoods, improving pedestrian infrastructure, clearing illegal waste dumping spots and making roads safer for commuters.

With waste clearance, pothole repairs and the removal of roadside obstructions forming key parts of the drive, the campaign aims to strengthen civic maintenance and improve the overall urban environment in North Bengaluru.