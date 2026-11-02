Exabeam Introduces Modernized LogRhythm SIEM Platform in Iraq to Advance AI- Powered Security Operations
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Introduced at Exabeam customer and partner events in Baghdad, the on-premises platform helps Iraqi organizations monitor enterprise AI activity while maintaining control of their security data
Baghdad, Iraq, 02 November 2026 – Exabeam, the leader in Behavior Intelligence for the agentic enterprise, has introduced its modernized LogRhythm SIEM Platform to organizations in Iraq, bringing AI-assisted security operations to on-premises environments. The platform enables organizations to monitor enterprise AI activity, use local AI models to investigate threats, and simplify reporting. It gives Iraq’s regulated sectors greater control over data and AI workloads by keeping them on-premises to support data sovereignty and local compliance requirements.
The launch supports Iraq’s digital transformation across government, financial services, energy, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure. A Model Context Protocol (MCP) server connects local generative AI models with SIEM data for on-premises queries, investigations, and alert triage. Out-of-the-box collectors for ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and GitHub Copilot bring enterprise AI telemetry into LogRhythm SIEM for logging and risk tracking. This gives teams more context to investigate insider threats associated with AI tools.
“We’re proud to support Iraqi organizations as they expand their digital services and manage the security risks that come with wider access to mission-critical data. Securing Iraq’s digital transformation means understanding how employees and AI agents use trusted access and identifying when that access is misused,” said Mazen Adnan Dohaji, Senior Vice President and General Manager, IMETA, at Exabeam. “Through our modernized LogRhythm SIEM, we’re addressing this need by helping teams use local AI models to investigate insider risk without moving sensitive security data outside their environment. We’re focused on helping customers in Iraq build on existing investments and adopt AI-assisted security operations to meet region-specific needs.”
Exabeam introduced the platform to Iraq during “Securing Iraq’s Digital Future” customer and partner events this week in Baghdad. The agenda included demonstrations of AI capabilities in LogRhythm SIEM, discussions on the future of Iraq’s sectorial security operations centers (SOCs), and sessions on Exabeam partner programs and incentives to help partners grow their cybersecurity business in Iraq.
“The growth of digital payments, online public services, and connected energy infrastructure in Iraq is giving security analysts more complex environments to protect. With LogRhythm SIEM, teams can use local AI models to gather context and triage alerts, then apply knowledge of the services and data to decide what to do next,” said Omar Al-Zuhairi, Regional Manager, Iraq and Levant, at Exabeam. “The Agentic SOC puts human judgment and oversight at the center of AI-assisted workflows. Our discussions in Baghdad highlighted the growing need for the capabilities we deliver through LogRhythm SIEM to help security teams in Iraq manage daily SOC activity.”
The LogRhythm SIEM launch reflects the commitment from Exabeam to support cyber resilience in Iraq by bringing the Agentic SOC wherever security data resides. Exabeam gives Iraqi organizations the choice to adopt AI-assisted security operations in environments that reflect their individual infrastructure and data requirements through cloud-native New-Scale Security Operations Platform and on-premises LogRhythm SIEM.
Baghdad, Iraq, 02 November 2026 – Exabeam, the leader in Behavior Intelligence for the agentic enterprise, has introduced its modernized LogRhythm SIEM Platform to organizations in Iraq, bringing AI-assisted security operations to on-premises environments. The platform enables organizations to monitor enterprise AI activity, use local AI models to investigate threats, and simplify reporting. It gives Iraq’s regulated sectors greater control over data and AI workloads by keeping them on-premises to support data sovereignty and local compliance requirements.
The launch supports Iraq’s digital transformation across government, financial services, energy, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure. A Model Context Protocol (MCP) server connects local generative AI models with SIEM data for on-premises queries, investigations, and alert triage. Out-of-the-box collectors for ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and GitHub Copilot bring enterprise AI telemetry into LogRhythm SIEM for logging and risk tracking. This gives teams more context to investigate insider threats associated with AI tools.
“We’re proud to support Iraqi organizations as they expand their digital services and manage the security risks that come with wider access to mission-critical data. Securing Iraq’s digital transformation means understanding how employees and AI agents use trusted access and identifying when that access is misused,” said Mazen Adnan Dohaji, Senior Vice President and General Manager, IMETA, at Exabeam. “Through our modernized LogRhythm SIEM, we’re addressing this need by helping teams use local AI models to investigate insider risk without moving sensitive security data outside their environment. We’re focused on helping customers in Iraq build on existing investments and adopt AI-assisted security operations to meet region-specific needs.”
Exabeam introduced the platform to Iraq during “Securing Iraq’s Digital Future” customer and partner events this week in Baghdad. The agenda included demonstrations of AI capabilities in LogRhythm SIEM, discussions on the future of Iraq’s sectorial security operations centers (SOCs), and sessions on Exabeam partner programs and incentives to help partners grow their cybersecurity business in Iraq.
“The growth of digital payments, online public services, and connected energy infrastructure in Iraq is giving security analysts more complex environments to protect. With LogRhythm SIEM, teams can use local AI models to gather context and triage alerts, then apply knowledge of the services and data to decide what to do next,” said Omar Al-Zuhairi, Regional Manager, Iraq and Levant, at Exabeam. “The Agentic SOC puts human judgment and oversight at the center of AI-assisted workflows. Our discussions in Baghdad highlighted the growing need for the capabilities we deliver through LogRhythm SIEM to help security teams in Iraq manage daily SOC activity.”
The LogRhythm SIEM launch reflects the commitment from Exabeam to support cyber resilience in Iraq by bringing the Agentic SOC wherever security data resides. Exabeam gives Iraqi organizations the choice to adopt AI-assisted security operations in environments that reflect their individual infrastructure and data requirements through cloud-native New-Scale Security Operations Platform and on-premises LogRhythm SIEM.
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