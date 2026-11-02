(MENAFN- IHC) Modulaire Group expands into the Middle East



Company launches Algeco Middle East with new regional headquarters in Dubai



November 2, 2026, Dubai: Modulaire Group, Europe and Asia Pacific’s leading business service company specialising in modular services and infrastructure, has launched operations across the Middle East through its Algeco subsidiary based out of Dubai.



The expansion comes amid growing regional demand for modular infrastructure across energy, data centres, construction, education, healthcare and accommodation sectors. The new regional entity will bring Modulaire Group’s international expertise in modular design, engineering and manufacturing, with Algeco Middle East's local delivery capabilities.



Modulaire Group operates across 24 countries, with a fleet of over 330,000 modular space and storage units. With more than 70 years of experience, Algeco is the group’s largest brand, providing temporary and permanent modular infrastructure, ranging from site offices and workforce accommodation to classrooms, healthcare facilities and specialist buildings for major infrastructure projects.



Remco Teulings, CEO of Modulaire Group, said: “Establishing operations in the Gulf is an important step in our international growth. With a trillion dollars of planned infrastructure investment over the next ten years, the GCC offers vast opportunities for providers of innovative modular infrastructure solutions, which help customers deliver efficient outcomes.



“The UAE provides a strategic base from which we can grow and support customers across the wider GCC, as we take the success of Algeco to one of the most exciting and dynamic regions in the world.”



In addition to modular building solutions, Algeco Middle East provides a range of supporting services including furniture and equipment, technology, safety systems, as well as installation, maintenance and site infrastructure. Its rental model enables units to be returned, refurbished, and reused, extending their operational life while supporting customers’ sustainability objectives.



Assisting projects at all stages of development, from initial mobilisation through to changing operational requirements, enables Algeco Middle East to respond to the demands of complex, fast-moving projects, helping customers efficiently manage their space requirements while maintaining control over costs and delivery timelines.

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