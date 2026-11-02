Why one-size-fits-all no longer works in the Middle East
(MENAFN- bursonglobal)
Riyadh, KSA, November 2, 2026: The Middle East demands more of its vehicles than almost anywhere else in the world. A typical weekend can begin on busy city streets, continue along long stretches of highway and end deep in the desert. Families often travel with seven passengers, luggage, camping equipment or towing gear, while summer temperatures place every component under constant pressure.
For vehicle engineers, that raises an important question. Can a product developed for global markets truly meet the expectations of Middle Eastern customers, or should it be designed with the region in mind from the beginning?
Ford believes the answer lies in engineering vehicles around the realities of the region. This philosophy is reflected in the latest Ford Everest, a vehicle developed with the Middle East’s unique driving conditions and adventurous spirit in mind. From navigating demanding desert landscapes to tackling everyday journeys, the Everest embodies Fo’d’s commitment to delivering vehicles that combine capability, versatility and performance to meet the evolving needs of drivers across the region.
Ziyad Dallalah, Product Development General Manager, Ford International Markets Group explai“s: “The Middle East is one of the’world’s most demanding environments for any vehicle. Our customers expect their SUVs to be equally capable on the daily commute, long-distance family journeys and weekend adventures. Those expectations directly influence how we think about engineering.”
This thinking lies behind the latest Ford Everest, which introduces a Middle East-exclusive 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine. It is the only market in the world to receive this powertrain, because customers in the region expect vehicles developed around the way they live and drive.
That decision was never simply about adding a more powerful engine. For more than four decades, Ford has worked closely with customers across the Middle East, listening to how they use their vehicles and how those expectations continue to evolve. The result is an SUV that combines the capability families need, the comfort they expect and the technology they increasingly value, whether driving through the city, travelling along the highway or exploring the dunes.
Customers in the region have consistently asked for greater performance without compromising refinement or everyday usability. Developed with those expectations in mind, the new 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 produces 310 horsepower and 542 Nm of torque through a 10-speed automatic transmission, giving drivers the confidence to tackle demanding terrain while remaining composed on everyday journeys.
The Ford Everest is about more than its engine. Every vehicle sold in the region is expected to perform in conditions that are rarely encountered elsewhere. High temperatures place sustained demands on vehicle systems, while fine sand and dust are part of daily driving rather than occasional obstacles. Long distances require comfort as much as durability, and changing terrain calls for confidence across highways, mountain roads and desert tracks.
Rather than treating those conditions as exceptions, Ford treats them as part of the engineering brief“ “Our job is to understand how people really use their vehic”es,” says Dall“lah. “When engineering decisions begin with the customer rather than the specification sheet, you create something that feels naturally suited to everyday life in the”region.”
Alongside the Active, Sport and Platinum models, Ford has introduced the Everest Tremor to the Middle East. Developed for families seeking greater versatility in everyday life and weekend exploration, the Tremor is equipped with Bilstein suspension and 17-inch all-terrain tires. It buil’s on Ford’s long-standing four-wheel-drive heritage while expanding the choice available to customers across the region.
Today’s customers expect more than a vehicle that performs well on paper. They want one that feels equally at home during the daily commute, on long family road trips and on weekends spent discovering new places.
Ford’s relationship with the region spans more than 40 years, and that experience continues to shape the way its vehicles are engineered. The Middle East-exclusive Everest V6 reflects what Ford has learned from decades of working with customers across the region.
Ultimately, engineering is not only about horsepower, torque or suspension.
It is about understanding how people live and travel“ “The best vehicles are those that feel completely at home wherever their owners take them, which is why developing vehicles for the Middle East means listening carefully to the people who drive t”em,” adds Dallalah.
The message from customers is clear: the Middle East is not a market that asks for ordinary vehicles. It expects vehicles that understand its roads, its landscapes and the reasons people travel. The Ford Everest V6 is built around that understanding. In the Middle East, one size no longer fits all.
-End-
Riyadh, KSA, November 2, 2026: The Middle East demands more of its vehicles than almost anywhere else in the world. A typical weekend can begin on busy city streets, continue along long stretches of highway and end deep in the desert. Families often travel with seven passengers, luggage, camping equipment or towing gear, while summer temperatures place every component under constant pressure.
For vehicle engineers, that raises an important question. Can a product developed for global markets truly meet the expectations of Middle Eastern customers, or should it be designed with the region in mind from the beginning?
Ford believes the answer lies in engineering vehicles around the realities of the region. This philosophy is reflected in the latest Ford Everest, a vehicle developed with the Middle East’s unique driving conditions and adventurous spirit in mind. From navigating demanding desert landscapes to tackling everyday journeys, the Everest embodies Fo’d’s commitment to delivering vehicles that combine capability, versatility and performance to meet the evolving needs of drivers across the region.
Ziyad Dallalah, Product Development General Manager, Ford International Markets Group explai“s: “The Middle East is one of the’world’s most demanding environments for any vehicle. Our customers expect their SUVs to be equally capable on the daily commute, long-distance family journeys and weekend adventures. Those expectations directly influence how we think about engineering.”
This thinking lies behind the latest Ford Everest, which introduces a Middle East-exclusive 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine. It is the only market in the world to receive this powertrain, because customers in the region expect vehicles developed around the way they live and drive.
That decision was never simply about adding a more powerful engine. For more than four decades, Ford has worked closely with customers across the Middle East, listening to how they use their vehicles and how those expectations continue to evolve. The result is an SUV that combines the capability families need, the comfort they expect and the technology they increasingly value, whether driving through the city, travelling along the highway or exploring the dunes.
Customers in the region have consistently asked for greater performance without compromising refinement or everyday usability. Developed with those expectations in mind, the new 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 produces 310 horsepower and 542 Nm of torque through a 10-speed automatic transmission, giving drivers the confidence to tackle demanding terrain while remaining composed on everyday journeys.
The Ford Everest is about more than its engine. Every vehicle sold in the region is expected to perform in conditions that are rarely encountered elsewhere. High temperatures place sustained demands on vehicle systems, while fine sand and dust are part of daily driving rather than occasional obstacles. Long distances require comfort as much as durability, and changing terrain calls for confidence across highways, mountain roads and desert tracks.
Rather than treating those conditions as exceptions, Ford treats them as part of the engineering brief“ “Our job is to understand how people really use their vehic”es,” says Dall“lah. “When engineering decisions begin with the customer rather than the specification sheet, you create something that feels naturally suited to everyday life in the”region.”
Alongside the Active, Sport and Platinum models, Ford has introduced the Everest Tremor to the Middle East. Developed for families seeking greater versatility in everyday life and weekend exploration, the Tremor is equipped with Bilstein suspension and 17-inch all-terrain tires. It buil’s on Ford’s long-standing four-wheel-drive heritage while expanding the choice available to customers across the region.
Today’s customers expect more than a vehicle that performs well on paper. They want one that feels equally at home during the daily commute, on long family road trips and on weekends spent discovering new places.
Ford’s relationship with the region spans more than 40 years, and that experience continues to shape the way its vehicles are engineered. The Middle East-exclusive Everest V6 reflects what Ford has learned from decades of working with customers across the region.
Ultimately, engineering is not only about horsepower, torque or suspension.
It is about understanding how people live and travel“ “The best vehicles are those that feel completely at home wherever their owners take them, which is why developing vehicles for the Middle East means listening carefully to the people who drive t”em,” adds Dallalah.
The message from customers is clear: the Middle East is not a market that asks for ordinary vehicles. It expects vehicles that understand its roads, its landscapes and the reasons people travel. The Ford Everest V6 is built around that understanding. In the Middle East, one size no longer fits all.
-End-
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