Binance Gradually Restores Withdrawals After Security Incident
(MENAFN) Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has started gradually reinstating withdrawal services following a recent security breach, reporting net withdrawals of approximately $3.64 billion during the initial restoration period.
The company began reopening transactions across selected networks and digital assets at 0600 GMT on Sunday. Within six and a half hours, withdrawal services had been restored across 15 networks and assets, according to an announcement published on X.
During the period between 0600 GMT and 1530 GMT on Sunday, Binance processed $4.65 billion in withdrawals, while deposits reached $1.01 billion.
The resulting net outflow accounted for approximately 2.1% of the platform's total assets under management, valued at $171 billion according to reserve figures dated Oct. 28.
"After an initial spike, withdrawal volumes have declined and are stabilising as expected, while deposit volumes have remained substantial," the exchange stated.
Binance reported that market activity remained stable, while technical teams continued conducting tests on networks and assets that had yet to be restored ahead of the next stage of service resumption.
The company also announced plans to release an updated proof-of-reserves report on Tuesday, using a snapshot recorded on Oct. 31, once the required cryptographic calculations have been completed.
The company began reopening transactions across selected networks and digital assets at 0600 GMT on Sunday. Within six and a half hours, withdrawal services had been restored across 15 networks and assets, according to an announcement published on X.
During the period between 0600 GMT and 1530 GMT on Sunday, Binance processed $4.65 billion in withdrawals, while deposits reached $1.01 billion.
The resulting net outflow accounted for approximately 2.1% of the platform's total assets under management, valued at $171 billion according to reserve figures dated Oct. 28.
"After an initial spike, withdrawal volumes have declined and are stabilising as expected, while deposit volumes have remained substantial," the exchange stated.
Binance reported that market activity remained stable, while technical teams continued conducting tests on networks and assets that had yet to be restored ahead of the next stage of service resumption.
The company also announced plans to release an updated proof-of-reserves report on Tuesday, using a snapshot recorded on Oct. 31, once the required cryptographic calculations have been completed.
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