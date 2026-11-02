South Korean Army Reports Sergeant Death at Border Outpost
(MENAFN) A South Korean Army staff sergeant died Monday after being discovered unconscious with an injury at a military installation near the border with North Korea, according to the military.
The soldier was found at an army unit in Cheorwon County, located in Gangwon Province, before being pronounced dead.
Emergency responders reportedly received a call at approximately 7:15 a.m. local time (2215 GMT Sunday) after a soldier was found bleeding from the head at a frontline observation post. Reports also referred to a possible gunshot injury, although military authorities have yet to establish the cause.
The army confirmed that military personnel and civilian investigators have launched an inquiry to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The death comes as tensions between the two Koreas remain elevated following a landmine blast in the Demilitarized Zone in late September that left three South Korean soldiers injured.
South Korea held North Korea responsible for the explosion, but Pyongyang rejected the accusation.
North Korea later warned that it could deploy additional weapons along the border, prompting Seoul to caution that any further provocations would receive a firm response.
The soldier was found at an army unit in Cheorwon County, located in Gangwon Province, before being pronounced dead.
Emergency responders reportedly received a call at approximately 7:15 a.m. local time (2215 GMT Sunday) after a soldier was found bleeding from the head at a frontline observation post. Reports also referred to a possible gunshot injury, although military authorities have yet to establish the cause.
The army confirmed that military personnel and civilian investigators have launched an inquiry to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The death comes as tensions between the two Koreas remain elevated following a landmine blast in the Demilitarized Zone in late September that left three South Korean soldiers injured.
South Korea held North Korea responsible for the explosion, but Pyongyang rejected the accusation.
North Korea later warned that it could deploy additional weapons along the border, prompting Seoul to caution that any further provocations would receive a firm response.
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