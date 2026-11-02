Central Asia, EU Discuss Ways To Deepen Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Representatives of Central Asian countries and the European Union have explored ways to strengthen their strategic partnership at the inaugural Central Asia-EU Strategic Institutes Forum in Brussels.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium, the forum was held at the headquarters of the European External Action Service (EEAS), with the support of the EU Special Representative for Central Asia and the European Union Institute for Security Studies (EUISS).

According to the publication, representatives of strategic and analytical institutions from Central Asian countries, EU institutions and leading European experts in international relations, security and economics took part in the event.

The two-day discussions covered a wide range of issues, including international security trends, trade and economic relations, transport and energy connectivity, investment, technology transfer, digitalization, education and public diplomacy.

A separate session focused on public diplomacy and cultural and humanitarian ties as important components of long-term cooperation between the two regions.

Participants emphasized the role of education, training young professionals, academic exchanges and joint research programmes in strengthening regional cooperation.

"The main objective of the forum was to strengthen expert dialogue between Central Asia and the European Union, develop mutual understanding and formulate practical proposals for further deepening the strategic partnership established following the first Central Asia-EU Summit in Samarkand in April 2025," the publication stated.

Participants also highlighted the importance of maintaining regular engagement between analytical institutions in Central Asia and the European Union, conducting joint research and preparing practical recommendations for further development of interregional cooperation.