ICPO ACADEMY FOR THERANOSTICS Launches Advanced Program in Radiomolecular Precision Oncology

Wiesbaden, November 2, 2026 – Radiomolecular Precision Oncology, also known as Theranostics, is evolving rapidly, creating a growing need for advanced clinical expertise and multidisciplinary education. In response, the ICPO ACADEMY FOR THERANOSTICS announces the launch of Level II of its Radiomolecular Precision Oncology (RPO) Pillar, expanding its fundamental program with advanced clinical knowledge in prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors, complemented by multidisciplinary tumor board education. The advanced knowledge component is led by Prof. Rodney Hicks from Melbourne, Australia, who brings extensive scientific and clinical expertise to the program. The ICPO ACADEMY FOR THERANOSTICS was established in October 2023 by the International Centers for Precision Oncology (ICPO) Foundation to advance Theranostics care worldwide for better patient outcomes.

“Education is the cornerstone of excellence in Theranostics. RPO Level II is an important step in giving physicians the expertise to turn scientific advances into better care for cancer patients worldwide,” said Prof. Richard P. Baum, President of the ICPO Academy for Theranostics.

“As Theranostics becomes increasingly integrated into comprehensive cancer care, successful treatment requires close collaboration between nuclear medicine and other medical disciplines. RPO Level II combines advanced knowledge with practical multidisciplinary tumor board education to strengthen this essential collaboration,” explains Prof. Rodney Hicks, Lead Faculty of the Advanced RPO Pillar of the ICPO ACADEMY FOR THERANOSTICS.

Multidisciplinary Tumor Boards from Four World Regions

Through real-world clinical cases and regional perspectives, participants gain insights into how tumor boards operate, how to prepare and present patient cases, and how to contribute effectively to multidisciplinary decision-making across different healthcare settings.

Leading experts from four world regions contribute to this international MDTB education component, sharing clinical practices and multidisciplinary approaches:



Europe: Prof. Ken Herrmann & colleagues from University Hospital Essen, Germany and EOC-Universita della Svizzera Italiana, Switzerland

Middle East: Prof. Akram Al-Ibraheem & colleagues from King Hussein Cancer Center, Jordan

Australia: Prof. Grace Kong & colleagues from Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Australia Latin America: Dr. Danny Mena Cortes & colleagues from UroTeragLATAM

“My heartfelt thanks go to Prof. Rodney Hicks and Prof. Richard P. Baum as well as to all multidisciplinary tumor board leaders and experts for their exceptional dedication, expertise, and invaluable contributions to developing this advanced program. Their shared commitment and international collaboration have been instrumental in bringing this educational initiative to life,” emphasizes Odile Jaume, CEO of the ICPO Foundation.

More information about theis available at

About ICPO Foundation

The International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation (ICPO) is a non-profit organization established in 2019 under German law by leading international medical practitioners and life sciences entrepreneurs. ICPO advances Theranostics care worldwide through its global network of about 100 accredited Centers, fostering international collaboration and clinical excellence to improve patient care. To further support this mission the ICPO ACADEMY FOR THERANOSTICS provides certified fundamental and advanced education for multidisciplinary Theranostics teams.

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ICPO ACADEMY FOR THERANOSTICS Launches Advanced Program in Radiomolecular Precision Oncology 2026_10_29 RPO_LEVEL_2_PR final. GERMANdocx