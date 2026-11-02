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Mandatory Notification Of Trade


Date: 2026-11-02 06:46:15

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attached is a form of notification of transaction by a primary insider under the DNO ASA Employee Synthetic Share Program.

This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.

Attachment

  • Form of Notification Cash Settlement Chris Spencer October 2026

MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111902040


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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