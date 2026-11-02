Ibling Jewels Announces 40% Off Black Friday Jewelry Sale 2026 Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Season

Ibling Jewels Black Friday 2026 Jewelry Sale, featuring 40% off sitewide on lab-grown diamond jewelry from November 2 through December 6.

Official logo of Ibling Jewels, a jewelry brand specializing in lab grown diamond jewelry and customizable designs.

The Black Friday promotion runs from November 2 through December 6, offering 40% off engagement rings, wedding bands, men's jewelry, and fine jewelry.

- Ibling JewelsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ibling Jewels, an international fine jewelry retailer specializing in lab grown diamonds, has announced its Black Friday Jewelry Sale 2026, offering 40% off sitewide from November 2 through December 6, 2026. The extended promotion covers Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the beginning of the year-end holiday shopping season.The campaign brings lab grown diamond jewelry, men's jewelry, gemstone pieces, and gift-oriented collections into a single seasonal event. Customers will be able to purchase jewelry through the company's online store, with both ready-to-ship and made-to-order options available.The sale includes lab grown diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, eternity rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and pendants, alongside men's jewelry and gemstone collections. Among the featured designs are solitaire and vintage-inspired engagement rings, diamond stud earrings, tennis bracelets, and rose cut diamond jewelry. The assortment also includes Old Mine and Old European cut diamonds, reflecting traditional cutting styles incorporated into contemporary jewelry designs.Ready-to-ship pieces provide an option for customers seeking completed jewelry, while made-to-order collections accommodate different diamond specifications and design preferences. Availability and fulfillment timelines depend on the selected item.Ibling Jewels will continue offering its existing jewelry customization services throughout the promotional period. Customers can request changes to diamond shapes, carat weights, precious metals, and settings or work with the company's jewelry team on individually developed designs.The company's diamond selection includes independently certified lab-grown diamonds, with IGI certification available for eligible stones. Certification details and diamond specifications can be reviewed as part of the purchasing process.The promotion's early November launch provides a longer purchasing window ahead of the traditional Black Friday weekend. Its December 6 closing date also extends the event beyond Cyber Monday, allowing customers to plan jewelry purchases around proposals, weddings, anniversaries, and year-end celebrations.Ibling Jewels supports online customers through virtual appointments covering diamond selection, ring sizing, design requirements, and customization inquiries. The company also provides insured worldwide shipping, free shipping on qualifying orders of $500 or more, financing options for eligible purchases, and 24/7 customer assistance.The Black Friday Jewelry Sale 2026 concludes on December 6, 2026. Information about participating collections, product availability, shipping estimates, and promotional terms is available through the company's official at Ibling Jewels website.About Ibling JewelsIbling Jewels is an international fine jewelry retailer specializing in lab-grown diamond and gemstone jewelry. Its collections include engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and pendants. The company offers ready-to-ship and made-to-order jewelry, custom design services, independent diamond certification options, and virtual consultations for international customers.

Ibling Jewels

Ibling Jewels

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Ibling Jewels Announces 40% Off Black Friday Jewelry Sale 2026 Ahead of Holiday Shopping Season News Provided By Dvik Jewels November 02, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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