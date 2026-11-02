SP Brought Riots, Curfews, And Crime To UP: CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) Gonda (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 2 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that whenever the Samajwadi Party (SP) came to power in the state, it brought devastation, as riots, curfews, and crime were rampant during its rule, while adding that under the BJP government, people no longer live in fear.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony for 69 development projects, worth over Rs 520 crore, covering the Gaura and Mankapur Assembly constituencies. The event was held in Gonda's Chhapia development block.

In addition to these projects, which focus on roads, education, and bridges, he distributed cheques, approval letters, and other materials to beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said, "Whenever the SP has come to power, it has brought devastation to Uttar Pradesh. During its rule, riots, curfews, and crime were rampant. Disturbances would erupt before festivals. The rights of the poor and employment opportunities for the youth were effectively plundered. The safety of daughters and businessmen remained in jeopardy."

"There are no longer any riots or curfews in the state. People are celebrating festivals without fear," he added.

Taking aim at the Opposition parties, the Chief Minister stated, "The SP and the Congress provide shelter to criminals, whereas the BJP government brings about positive change and accords respect to faith."

"In the past, if a follower of the Sanatan tradition worshipped Goddess Durga at home, SP supporters or those with malicious intent would object and file complaints; subsequently, the Samajwadi Party government in Lucknow would impose a ban on such worship," he asserted, noting that during this year's Navratri, 67,000 idols of Goddess Durga were installed across the state.

"If any SP supporter or anyone else feels troubled by this, they are free to mourn in the privacy of their own homes, but they must not cause distress to others," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi further pointed out that while earlier obstacles were "created" during the Kanwar Yatra, this year, 4.5 crore devotees participated in the pilgrimage between Ghaziabad and Haridwar.

Recalling the incident of November 2, 1990, the Chief Minister stated, "It was on this very day in Ayodhya that the then-government ordered the firing of bullets at devotees of Lord Ram (Ram Bhakts)."

"While the Samajwadi Party (SP) left devotees of Lord Ram bloodied by gunfire, the BJP government paved the way for the construction of the Ram Mandir by showering flowers upon them," he said.

"I have come here today to convey one thing to all of you. Think back to the Samajwadi Party's misrule. Young people who are now 25 to 28 years old may not know about it because they were under 15 when the Samajwadi Party was in power in Uttar Pradesh. They may not know what curfews and riots were like, how the houses of poor people were looted, how their rights were taken away, how employment opportunities were snatched from the youth, and how the safety of women and girls was compromised," he said.

"In the past, 'development' was synonymous only with Saifai; today, however, development schemes are reaching all 75 districts. Over the last nine and a half years, projects worth more than Rs 16,000 crore have been sanctioned for Gonda, and projects worth approximately Rs 50,000 crore have been approved for the entire Devipatan division. In 2023, Gonda received investment proposals totalling Rs 3,000 crore, with several of these projects already being implemented on the ground," CM Yogi.

He pointed out that Gonda's roads were "once in a dilapidated state", and the region struggled with "backwardness"; however, now, Gonda is home to the Maharaja Devi Bakhsh Singh Medical College and a university.

He said that the Maharaja Suheldev Medical College has been established in Bahraich, while the construction of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College in Balrampur is in its final stages.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the widening of the Gonda-Ayodhya and Balrampur-Gonda roads has received approval from the Central government.

The Chief Minister stated that an action plan is in place to provide government jobs to one lakh (100,000) youths within six months. So far, appointment letters have been issued to 12,000–15,000 youths.

He said that this week, 4,500 sub-inspectors will receive their appointment letters; following Diwali, 35,000 police constables will be appointed, and subsequently, 42,000 Home Guards will also be recruited.

Recruitment processes for teachers and positions in other departments are also progressing. He added that, to date, 9.5 lakh (950,000) youths have been provided with government jobs.

CM Yogi further announced that 'Agniveers', upon completing their four-year service, will be granted 20 per cent reservation and direct recruitment (without the need for an examination) across various departments, including the Police, PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary), Home Guards, the Forest Department, and the Prison Department.

He stated that medal-winning athletes have been appointed to various positions, including roles as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and sports officers.

The Chief Minister issued a stern warning, declaring that those who compromise the safety of daughters or businessmen "will face only two destinations: prison or hell -- there is no third option".

"The mafia can no longer obstruct development projects. The youth of Gonda will no longer need to migrate to other major cities in search of employment, as new investments will create job opportunities locally. Projects involving compressed biogas, derived from crop residue (stubble) and cow dung, are being advanced to boost farmers' incomes," he said.