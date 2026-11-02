'Fight Between Sharia And Constitution': Maha Minister Targets INDIA Bloc Over Ramlila Maidan Rally

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Monday alleged that the INDIA Bloc wanted to introduce Sharia law in the country and accused its leaders of opposing the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Speaking to reporters, Rane said democracy and the constitutional framework must be protected, alleging that the opposition alliance wanted to dismantle the existing democratic system.

"Democracy must be protected, shouldn't it? The people of the INDIA Bloc want to introduce Sharia law in our country. The INDIA alliance is opposed to Babasaheb Ambedkar and his Constitution, isn't it? That is why they do not want the Election Commission or the Supreme Court. They want to dismantle the entire constitutional framework and democratic system so that they can introduce Sharia law in the country. This is what the INDIA Bloc leaders are doing," he said.

"This is a fight between Sharia and the Constitution, and we are fighting to protect the latter. We stand with the Constitution. That is why, under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, we are organising rallies," he said.

Rane also criticised the INDIA Bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, claiming that it failed to attract a significant crowd.

"The fact that people did not turn up was clearly visible. There are several videos showing empty chairs, with hardly anyone visible even in the distance. If the hero of a film itself is a flop, the film is bound to flop too. That is why the show they tried to put on at Ramlila Maidan has completely flopped," he said.

Reacting to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Shiv Tandav and Shiv Bharat during the rally, Rane said anyone could participate in such celebrations, reflecting the inclusive nature of Sanatan Hindu Dharma.

However, he questioned whether Hindus were equally welcome to participate in Eid and Muharram celebrations and said Gandhi should have asked the Muslim League leaders and clerics present on the stage about it.

Rane also reacted to Bollywood actress Dia Mirza's social media post advising people to celebrate Diwali in an environment-friendly manner.

"The kind of tweet Dia Mirza has posted about Diwali, and the kind of advice she is giving, is something we never see her doing during Eid, Muharram or Bakrid. Whenever Holi or Diwali comes around, people are advised to celebrate in an environment-friendly manner. Try asking people to observe an environment-friendly Ramadan or celebrate an environment-friendly Bakrid. Then we will believe that they are giving the right advice to everyone equally," he said.