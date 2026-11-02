INDIA Bloc Will Form Next Government, Rahul Gandhi Or Akhilesh Yadav Could Become PM: Awadhesh Prasad

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Monday asserted that the INDIA bloc would form the next government at the Centre, saying either Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of the Congress or his own party's chief Akhilesh Yadav could become Prime Minister, with the final decision to be taken by the Opposition alliance after winning the election.

Reacting to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's remark that the Opposition would continue holding mock Parliament sessions for the next 30 years and that Gandhi would remain a“mock Prime Minister”, Prasad said political change was inevitable.

Speaking to IANS, Prasad said: "Look, when the winds of change begin to blow, and change is the law of nature, transformation is inevitable. There will certainly be a change, and the INDIA bloc will have a Prime Minister. Whoever the INDIA bloc chooses as its leader will become the Prime Minister. It could be Rahul Gandhi or our leader Akhilesh Yadav. However, the final decision on this will be taken by the INDIA bloc after winning the election."

The veteran leader also rejected suggestions of differences within the Opposition alliance, asserting that its constituents remained united despite the Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism.

"There is no rift among the members of the INDIA bloc. There is unity among the INDIA bloc. The purpose for which the members have come together is a major one; there is unity and harmony among the people of the INDIA bloc, which baffles the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

Referring to the INDIA bloc's rally held at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, the SP MP described the gathering as historic and said it reflected public support for political change.

"A historic crowd gathered at Ramlila Maidan. This crowd did not belong to any one party, individual or section of society; it represented the voice of the entire nation and its people," Prasad said.

"It was the voice of change. The rally was not organised against anyone or with the intention of causing harm to anyone; rather, it turned into a mega rally. There was not even room to stand on the ground, which was completely packed. There was a huge crowd on the roads as well," he added.

Prasad said the rally was also aimed at protecting the voting rights of Dalits and safeguarding reservation.

"The rally was for the Dalits for whose voting rights Baba Saheb Ambedkar fought. The rally was to fight for protecting reservation. If the BJP thinks that there was no heavy crowd, then why is the BJP concerned?" he asked.