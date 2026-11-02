'Dia Mirza's Stance On Pollution-Free Diwali Is Against Hindus, Hindutva': Mumbai Mayor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday criticised Bollywood actress Dia Mirza over her pollution-free Diwali video, alleging that her opposition was consistently directed towards Hindutva and those working for it.

Tawde said Hindus did not need anyone to teach them how to celebrate Diwali and accused the actress of pursuing a selective agenda.

Speaking to reporters, the BMC Mayor said, "If we look at Dia Mirza's entire profile, we can see that she has opposed the Narmada project and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). She has also spoken against environmental issues that we were working on and opposed statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have consistently seen her opposition directed against Hindutva and those who work for it. Secondly, we do not need Dia Mirza to teach us how Hindus should celebrate Diwali."

"We know how to celebrate our Diwali. She is pursuing her own agenda, a selective agenda, and her overall stance is becoming very clear. It shows that she is against Hindutva. That is why we have strongly opposed her video. We do not need her to teach us how we, as Hindus, should celebrate Diwali," she said.

Tawde further questioned the civic administration for not sharing the complete list of celebrities selected for the pollution-free Diwali awareness campaign with her in her capacity as Mayor.

"It is true that the Honourable High Court had issued directions that prominent artists and celebrities should help promote the message that the upcoming Diwali should be celebrated without firecrackers, as the AQI is also rising. However, when selecting the artists for this campaign, the complete list of those selected should have been shared with me in my capacity as Mayor. The administration did not consider it necessary to provide me with that list," she said.

She further said that the administration needed to move beyond the mindset that an administrative rule was still in place, as elected corporators and the Mayor had now taken charge.

"You must keep the Mayor informed about every decision, bring it to her notice, seek her approval, and only then proceed with its implementation," Tawde said.

Meanwhile, the BMC has deleted a video featuring Dia Mirza from its pollution-free Diwali campaign after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to her inclusion, triggering a political controversy over the civic body's awareness drive.

In her statement, the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actress emphasised the significance of Diwali as a festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil and highlighted the need for healthier and more mindful celebrations.

“Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. The video was recorded in the interest of public awareness, with the intention of encouraging a healthier and more mindful celebration. Air pollution is a matter of public health, and every effort towards reducing it is a step towards a better environment for all,” Dia said.