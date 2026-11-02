Opposition Insults Parliament, Has No Evidence To Back Claims: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 2 (IANS) BJP National Secretary Rohan Gupta on Monday accused the Opposition of undermining the sanctity of Parliament by repeatedly disrupting proceedings and staging walkouts, saying its decision to hold a mock Parliament reflected its inability to raise substantive issues within the legislature.

Backing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's criticism of the INDIA Bloc's mock Parliament, Gupta alleged that Opposition parties had failed to cooperate with the government and were making baseless accusations without presenting evidence.

“The Opposition's conduct has become such that whenever they are allowed to speak in Parliament, they walk out. They have disrupted several historic parliamentary sessions because they have no real issues to fight for. They are a party without a real cause, and that is why they needed a mock Parliament to put up their points,” Gupta told IANS.

He further alleged that the Opposition was using the mock Parliament to ridicule parliamentary proceedings and vent its political grievances rather than engaging in meaningful debate.

“They are forced to create a mock Parliament, where they put up their issues mockingly and pass their bills mockingly. The people of the nation have decided that the people who insult the real Parliament of the country do not get a real opportunity to represent them. They are forced to fulfil their wish to become the Prime Minister in a mock Parliament because they ruin the sanctity of the real one,” he said.

Gupta said the government had offered to address the Opposition's concerns but accused its leaders of refusing to cooperate and avoiding parliamentary discussions.

“They have always insulted the real Parliament. The government has offered to listen to their complaints, but they have refused to cooperate. Why are you running away? You should present the evidence that you have in Parliament. The Parliament of the nation is the heart of democracy. Why are you running away from a discussion?” he asked.

The BJP leader also dismissed the allegations levelled by Opposition parties against the government, claiming they lacked evidence to substantiate their charges.

“The truth is that the accusations made by the Opposition are baseless; they have no proof to back their claims,” he said.

Gupta further accused the Opposition of seeking a change of government by following what he described as the pattern of developments in Bangladesh and Nepal. He asserted that the people of India would not allow attempts to create instability in the country under the pretext of political change.

“The people of this nation know how to protect democracy; they will not be able to spread anarchy and unrest in the nation in the name of regime change,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah had taken a swipe at the INDIA bloc over its mock Parliament, saying that those aspiring to become Prime Minister could remain in the mock legislature indefinitely because their turn to lead the country would never come.

The Opposition bloc had organised the mock Parliament, during which it held a symbolic“public impeachment” of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of wrongdoing in the electoral process and alleging that voters' names had been deleted to influence elections.

Shah had also criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for organising the INDIA bloc's rally on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, alleging that the timing reflected the Congress' lack of sensitivity and accountability.