US Restaurant Horror: Cleaning Chemical Mistaken For Sugar, 3 Customers Suffer Burns After Drinking Margaritas

Several Chili's guests in North Carolina received chemical burns after drinking drinks made with a cleaning agent that was confused with sugar, officials said ABC 13 News. The incident occurred at the chain's Forest City store. A news release from the Foothills Health District said preliminary evidence shows an employee was given a“granulated degreasing chemical” by a contractor cleaning the outside of the restaurant on Monday, Oct. 26. The employee placed the substance into an unlabelled container, which was then brought inside and left near the bar area, public health officials stated.

Another staff prepping the bar for lunch service spotted the package and used the chemical to prepare margaritas assuming it was sugar. Three consumers ordered the beverages and“immediately began feeling sick” with chemical burns inside and around their lips. Patrons told personnel and they went for emergency medical assistance. Initial results showed two restaurant workers who later tasted the material in the container and experienced identical symptoms.

Foothills Health District spokesman Megan Rollins said she did not know the severity of the burns, but verified the injured people were being treated at an urgent care center. The health district started an inquiry and quickly suspended the restaurant's food service permit. Staff were told to properly wash and sanitize all concerned food-preparation facilities, equipment and surfaces.

What Did The Customer Say?

Levonne Baker, a regular customer, told ABC 13 News he was "beyond surprised and almost scared," likening the ordeal to a horror film. "It's like a Wes Craven story that's coming to life," Baker said, adding that the incident made him reconsider returning. "It has made me a little nervous about going back to the bar because it's like, what's in there next?" He noted that an urgent care centre and a vehicle mechanic are located directly beside the restaurant.

What Did Investigators Say?

Foothills Health District environmental health professionals finished their investigation. The regulators found that the site satisfied“all applicable food safety requirements,” and the restaurant's permit was renewed. The restaurant chain was approached for comment but did not answer by the time of publishing.

Health officials stressed that the incident illustrates the vital need of correctly labeling chemicals in commercial establishments and residences to avoid inadvertent exposure. Clear labeling also make it simpler to immediately identify compounds in crises so that poison control personnel can offer timely information on how to neutralize the toxin, Rollins said.