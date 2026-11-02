As Climate Risks Grow, Himachal Villages Are Quietly Rebuilding Farming, Water Security And Local Preparedness

As climate-related disasters become more frequent across Himachal Pradesh, several villages are taking action long before the next emergency arrives. Across panchayats in districts including Mandi, Kullu, Shimla and Sirmaur, communities are adjusting farming practices, reviving local water sources and building systems to respond to disasters.

These efforts reflect a growing recognition that adaptation is no longer a future concern. For many rural communities, it has become part of everyday decision-making.

One of the most visible changes can be seen in agriculture and horticulture, which remain central to livelihoods across much of the state. Farmers are increasingly modifying crop choices in response to changing conditions and emerging challenges.

In Bajaura in Kullu district, growers first shifted away from apples and later from pomegranates after plant viruses affected orchards. Many are now cultivating persimmon as an alternative. In Sandhu, located in Shimla district, natural farming has gained ground among more than 20 families after residents found it both profitable and better suited to weather-related uncertainties.

Elsewhere, adaptation is taking a different form. In Parara village of Sirmaur district, households have adopted integrated farming systems that combine garlic cultivation with specialised apple varieties. Rather than moving away from horticulture altogether, farmers are adjusting existing practices to maintain incomes amid changing conditions.

Communities Are Taking Water and Disaster Management Into Their Own Hands

Action is also underway beyond farms.

In Thana Kashoga, Sirmaur, women's groups have been restoring traditional baoris, or spring-fed water tanks. Supported through training provided by the People's Science Institute and the Centre for Business and Entrepreneurial Development, villagers have already revived five springs, while restoration work continues on several others.

The effort carries particular significance because the village once had 35 perennial baoris, of which only 10 remain today. The restoration initiative demonstrates how community-led conservation can help strengthen local water availability in mountain regions where dependable water sources are increasingly under pressure.

Disaster preparedness is also receiving greater attention at the village level.

Following the floods and landslides of 2023, residents of Shoghi near Shimla established a village disaster management committee with support from ADRA India. Community members have since received training in evacuation procedures and first aid, creating a basic response mechanism for future emergencies.

While such committees are not yet common across Himachal Pradesh, the initiative signals a shift towards preparedness at the panchayat level rather than relying solely on external assistance after disasters occur.

The developments are highlighted in a study conducted by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water with support from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development. Researchers examined adaptation efforts across 12 gram panchayats and found that resilience often emerges through a combination of local initiative and institutional support.

According to the study's authors, successful examples frequently involve local champions, including farmers, women's groups and village committees, working alongside government schemes, non-governmental organisations and agricultural institutions. The findings suggest that such partnerships can significantly strengthen adaptation efforts.