Tony De Zorzi Returns, Nortje Picked As South Africa Name Test For Bangladesh Series

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) South Africa named their squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, with top-order batter Tony de Zorzi returning from his injury, while fast-bowler Anrich Nortje has also been picked in the 15-man squad.

De Zorzi was not part of the recent 2-1 series win against Australia after he suffered a hamstring injury in the preceding ODI series, and he has now recovered to return.

Meanwhile, Nortje has also been included for the Bangladesh series after he suffered a groin injury during the second Test of the Australia series, which saw him bowl just 3.3 overs in the first innings and miss the second innings and then the third Test against the Aussies.

Meanwhile, batter Zubayr Hamza has been recalled to the squad as the Proteas have gone with an extra batter. Hamza has played in eight Tests but his last match came in February 2024. There have been several exclusions in the team, with No.3 David Bedingham and wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne getting dropped, among other changes from the Australia squad.

Gerald Coetzee, who replaced Nortje for the third Test, has also been dropped, and so has been spin-bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy. Tristan Stubbs, who played the first Test and was dropped for the next two matches, has also not been picked for the Bangladesh series.

It looks De Zorzi will be opening the innings with Aiden Markram and Marques Ackerman, who had never opened in first-class cricket before his Test debut against Australia in the second match, might take Bedingham's place at No.3. Matthew Breetzke remains the back-up wicketkeeping option to Ryan Rickelton.

The Proteas have a strong pace attack in Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Dane Paterson and Nortje. Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj are the two spin options.

The series will be played in the Highveld, where pacers generally enjoy their job. The series will start on November 15 with Wanderers hosting the first game, before the action shifts to the SuperSport Park for the second match from November 23 onwards.

South Africa's Test squad for two Tests vs Bangladesh:

Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton