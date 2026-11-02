Saudi Arabia Lifts Emergency Alerts After Threat Subsides in Three Cities
(MENAFN) Saudi authorities temporarily activated emergency warning systems on Monday in three cities amid heightened tensions involving Yemen's Houthi group, before confirming that the threat had ended.
The alerts were issued in Abha and Khamis Mushait in the southwest, as well as Taif in western Saudi Arabia, through the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies, according to separate announcements by the Saudi Civil Defense.
Authorities subsequently declared that the danger had passed in all three locations, advising residents to comply with Civil Defense guidance and refrain from gathering or recording events.
The announcements provided no details about the source or nature of the potential threat and made no mention of casualties or property damage.
The alerts were issued against a backdrop of rising tensions between the Houthis and the Saudi-led military coalition, which supports Yemen's internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia has headed the coalition's military campaign against the Houthis since March 2015, following the group's takeover of Sanaa and other parts of Yemen in 2014.
The alerts were issued in Abha and Khamis Mushait in the southwest, as well as Taif in western Saudi Arabia, through the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies, according to separate announcements by the Saudi Civil Defense.
Authorities subsequently declared that the danger had passed in all three locations, advising residents to comply with Civil Defense guidance and refrain from gathering or recording events.
The announcements provided no details about the source or nature of the potential threat and made no mention of casualties or property damage.
The alerts were issued against a backdrop of rising tensions between the Houthis and the Saudi-led military coalition, which supports Yemen's internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia has headed the coalition's military campaign against the Houthis since March 2015, following the group's takeover of Sanaa and other parts of Yemen in 2014.
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